Young guns ensure Munster aren't bitten twice

Johann van Graan broke new ground as a coach by naming his team via Microsoft Teams on Thursday night but there was a more significant shift 48 hours later as his young Munster side passed a test it had failed in months gone by.

The disappointing Guinness PRO14 semi-final exit at Leinster five weeks ago stemmed in part from last November’s defeat to the same side on home soil in Cork. “The game that bit us,” head coach van Graan described it on the eve of this 2020-21 campaign, costing Munster top spot in Conference B by one fewer game won than Edinburgh and sending them once more on the road to face Leinster in the play-offs.

Van Graan had made a lot of changes for that game, Munster paid a price for a nervy start and the rest is history.

Which made Saturday’s return to Thomond Park for the first time in seven months all the more pleasing for the province, particularly after such a trying week which saw two positive Covid-19 tests in its senior squad and only one light training session as preparation.

It did not deter van Graan from selecting a similarly inexperienced side, particularly at half-back where scrum-half Craig Casey and fly-half Ben Healy were charged with delivering atonement for the team’s past sins and duly delivered.

For the second week in a row, Healy kicked the pressure-filled winning points, this time converting CJ Stander’s 76th-minute try to rescue victory having trailed 23-18 heading into the final five minutes.

The 21-year-old had kept Munster in the game to that point, thanks to that already trusty right boot, his six penalties from seven attempts helping the home side keep pace with a battle-hardened Edinburgh outfit that had scored two first-half tries and led 14-12 at the interval.

While Healy was metronomic with the boot, out of hand as well as off the tee, man of the match Casey was dynamic and troublesome to the visitors, the pressure he helped bring to bear forcing mistakes that led to the penalties his partner converted into valuable points.

It was far from perfect, as van Graan acknowledged, but it was a major step forward in terms of young players grabbing the opportunities presented to them and turning them into positives for their team as a whole. Carving out a valuable win was also proof to the boss that his squad is developing en masse in their adaptability and in terms of finding ways to win. With Munster now set to lose its internationals to an extended Test window until early December that was just as “hugely” pleasing for van Graan.

“If I go back to after lockdown, I said we’ve got to learn from the past and we certainly did,” he said. “We felt that we came close at the back end of last season and couldn’t quite get through that semi-final. Then we started the new season with 37 guys playing against Connacht here three weeks ago and that was all about the squad. It’s not often you use 37 guys in a game and the excitement and the energy is something that’s good to see from a coach’s perspective.

“Everybody knows they’re going to play through this season and one of the big things we learned from last season is that the opportunities we get, it’s important for the team to use those opportunities and I mentioned the game we lost last season in Cork by two points. It was important for us as a squad under challenging circumstances that we pulled through tonight regardless and we did. So that’s a real positive not only from the coaching side but from a real group effort.

“This is not about how old or young you are. We’ve said we’ve got to improve as a group through the season and the last two weeks is a testament to that.

“It’s still very early in the season but for us, it was important to make a good start. For me, personally, after the week we’ve had, to come away with a victory and again, I want to emphasise, that was the Scottish pack we played against, that’s really pleasing to come through.”