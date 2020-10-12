Andy Friend counts the cost of Connacht collapse in Cardiff

Guinness PRO14: Cardiff Blues 29 Connacht 7

Connacht coach Andy Friend said that prop Finlay Bealham and hooker Dave Heffernan, both of whom were included in Andy Farrell’s Irish squad, will have to undergo head injury assessment protocols after being replaced in the opening quarter on Saturday evening at Rodney Parade.

Connacht, having trailed 10-0 at the break, looked good value for victory when they dominated the third quarter and cut the gap to three points thanks to a Conor Oliver try under the posts, but Cardiff took over after that to seal a bonus-point win.

“At this point in time Finlay and Dave will have to go through their HIA protocols and we will see from there,” said Friend.

He confirmed that the decision to replace Jack Carty, another of the six included in the Irish squad, with Conor Fitzgerald just after they cut the gap to three points was tactical.

“We know we are about to lose Jack and it was an opportunity for Fitzy,” he added.

“We felt our ability to turn them with kicks, we didn’t get a lot of pay out of that in the first-half so it was an opportunity for Fitzy to come and see what he could do. There was a bit of looking ahead and also giving an opportunity to a young bloke.

“We had done the hard work, got it back to 10-7 and I felt we had broken them and we just had to finish it off and we didn’t and that’s the disappointing part.”

Scorers for Cardiff Blues: Tries: H Amos (2), penalty try, K Dacey. Cons: J Evans, Tovey. Pen, Evans.

Scorers for Connacht: Try: C Oliver; Con: J Carty.

CARDIFF BLUES: M Morgan; J Adams, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, H Amos; J Evans, L Williams; C Domachowski, K Myhill, D Lewis, S Davies, C Hill (capt.), S Lewis-Hughes, O Robinson, J Botham.

Replacements: K Dacey for Myhill (24); D Arhip for Robinson (58), R Carré for Domachowski (58), Robinson for Lewis (64), G Smith for Halaholo (68), J Tovey for Evans (72), L Jones for Williams (72), A Lawrence for Botham (72).

CONNACHT: J Porch, P Sullivan, S Arnold, B Aki, A Wooton, J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: J Aungier for Bealham (8), S Delahunt for Heffernan (17), U Dillane for Thornbury (51), C Fitzgerald for Carty (57), P Boyle for Oliver (64), S Kerins for Mswrmion (75).

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy).