Ireland call-ups Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan injured in Connacht loss 

Conor Oliver scores Connacht's try against Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 21:30
John Fallon

Cardiff Blues 29 Connacht 7  

Connacht’s bright start to the season was brought to an end in Newport as Cardiff Blues carved out a bonus-point win.

Connacht were in the hunt until the final quarter but they fell off the pace from there at Rodney Parade.

Connacht trailed 10-0 at the break as Cardiff made the most of what they created with the only try coming after 34 minutes from a good move down the right. Josh Adams and Matthew Morgan combined well to send left-winger Hallam Amos over in the corner.

Jarrod Evans landed the difficult conversion to add to an opening penalty after five minutes.

Connacht suffered a double setback in the opening quarter when two of the six players called into the Irish squad this week were forced to go off, with tighthead Finlay Bealham going off after eight minutes after a knock to the head, while hooker Dave Heffernan had to be replaced after 17 minutes.

Connacht got on top after the restart and a succession of penalties to the left corner eventually saw Cardiff tighthead Dillon Lewis binned and the visitors made them pay when Conor Oliver got in under the posts.

Jack Carty added the conversion to cut the gap to 10-7 after 56 minutes.

But it all went downhill from there for Connacht. Ray Lee-Lo broke to set up Amos for his second try after 64 minutes to lead 15-7.

And then as Connacht chased the game, Cardiff countered and while John Porch stopped Shane Lewis-Hughes, they recycled quickly and with a three-man overlap Peter Sullivan tried to intercept, and the penalty try was awarded for a deliberate knock-on and the Connacht winger was binned after 71 minutes.

Cardiff then wrapped up the bonus point when replacement hooker Kristian Dacey scored moments later.

Scorers: Cardiff Blues: tries, Amos (2), penalty try, Dacey; cons, Evans, Tovey; pen, Evans. Connacht: try, Oliver; con, Carty. 

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; J Adams, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, H Amos; J Evans, L Williams; C Domachowski, K Myhill, D Lewis, S Davies, C Hill (capt.), S Lewis-Hughes, O Robinson, J Botham.

Replacements: K Dacey for Myhill 24 mins; D Arhip for Robinson 58 min, R Carré for Domachowski 58 mins, Robinson for Lewis 64 mins, G Smith for Halaholo 68 mins, J Tovey for Evans 72 mins, L Jones for Williams 72 mins, A Lawrence for Botham 72 mins.

Connacht: J Porch, P Sullivan, S Arnold, B Aki, A Wooton, J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: J Aungier for Bealham 8 mins, S Delahunt for Heffernan 17 mins, U Dillane for Thornbury 51 mins, C Fitzgerald for Carty 57 mins, P Boyle for Oliver 64 mins, S Kerins for Mswrmion 75 mins.

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy)

