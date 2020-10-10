Iain Henderson could miss Ireland's Six Nations games after red card in Ulster win

OSPREYS 12 ULSTER 24

Ulster captain Iain Henderson could miss Ireland’s Six Nations games later this month after receiving a red card in Saturday night’s PRO14 win over the Ospreys in Wales.

It was a reckless self-inflicted blow by the lock, whose shoulder made contact with the head of Dan Evans five minutes from the end of the game which Ulster won by three tries to nil.

Ireland are due to face Italy in two weeks time in Dublin before a trip to France on October 31. Henderson is now likely to miss out on both due to suspension, and potentially even the start of the Autumn Nations Cup in mid-November, as well as big games for Ulster.

While it was a night to forget for Henderson, John Cooney’s response to his omission from the Ireland squad was to score 14 points.

However, it was Marcell Coetzee who was the outstanding player on the field. The South African was a juggernaut from five metres out to score Ulster’s second try just after half-time.

Coetzee was a force of nature at number eight, carrying ball, leading from the front, spinning out of tackles, and was generally unstoppable.

The Ospreys, meanwhile, took a step backwards after last week’s away win at Edinburgh.

It was all pretty positive for Ulster and Jacob Stockdale is another who will be delighted with his impact.

The last 12 months or so have been unremarkable for Stockdale who was named Player of the Six Nations in 2018, but he crossed after eight minutes for just his third try in 15 appearances for Ulster since the World Cup.

Maybe it was the presence of Lions coach Warren Gatland at the Liberty Stadium but Stockdale looked back to his very best.

His early try set Ulster on their way and while Stephen Meyler nailed two penalties for the home side, Ulster deserved their 10-6 half-time lead.

It could have been a bigger lead, but Ian Madigan made a bad mistake from a restart and took the ball into contact forcing a turnover.

Ospreys didn’t really trouble the Ulster defence and the visitors’ set-piece held up in difficult, slippy underfoot conditions.

Coetzee’s 49th minute try pushed Ulster’s lead to 17-6 and Cooney rolled his body over the line, after Rob Lyttle ran the perfect angle to give him the chance to sprint in for a try late on.

Scores – Ulster: Tries – Stockdale, Coetzee, Cooney; Cons - Cooney 3; Pens - Cooney; Ospreys: Pens – Meyler 4

Ospreys: D Evans; M Protheroe, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb; N Smith, S Parry, T Botha; A Beard, A Wyn Jones; O Cracknell, J Tipuric (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: D Lake, R Jones, M Fia, B Davies, D Lydiate, H Morgan, J Thomas, T Thomas-Wheeler.

Ulster: J Stockdale; M Faddes, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, M Coetzee.

Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, G Jones, D Shanahan, L Ludik, S Reidy.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)