Ennis RFC the latest to call off training as Covid-19 deals blow to rugby clubs

Training for the women’s team at Ennis RFC was cancelled last night, the latest in a flurry of indirect yet stinging blows struck by Covid-19 on them and rugby in general.

There was frustration in rugby clubs up and down the country when the Government raised 24 counties to Level 3 on their National Framework for Living With Covid-19 for the next three weeks, in line with Dublin and Donegal.

The announcement was followed by an IRFU decision on Wednesday to reduce the number of club games in order to mitigate the Covid-19 risk, based on the latest medical and public health advice.

It came only weeks into the new season, just as clubs were regathering momentum after a long road back from lockdown when their 2019-20 campaigns had been brought to an immediate halt in March as the coronavirus took hold on the nation.

The grip has been fastening once more and rugby has been no exception in experiencing the tightening effect.

For Ennis’s women, this is a debut season as an adult team after a four-year building process from underage structures up.

Their first game was to be last Sunday in the Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2 as a new IRFU competition got underway to allow for adult clubs to play localised games in a build-up to the delayed Energia AIL season, which is due to start in the New Year.

Alas for Ennis, their inaugural game as an adult team, a scheduled local derby with Kilrush was called off when the West Clare side came uncomfortably close to a number of local Covid cases.

Next up was tomorrow’s trip to Thurles but then came the order from the IRFU Rugby Committee — the only domestic rugby matches permitted in all four provinces were to be the Men’s Community Series in all conferences and the top tier of the Women’s Community Series.

Anything at a lower level than that, said Lansdowne Road, would not be permitted and so Munster Conference 2 side Ennis and their rivals, which also included Skibberreen were stood down again, as were Adult Provincial Qualifying League Matches and U20 Premier matches.

Non-essential travel across county lines as defined by Level 3 made the possibility of such games nigh on impossible. Still, at least rugby training at all levels of the game could continue with protective measures in place, as per government guidelines, which for team sports means non-contact outdoor training in pods of no more than 15.

Ennis head coach John Colleran gathered his coaches and players for a Zoom call on Thursday night and as a group the women’s team decided to press on with training as a means of escape from the stresses of life in a pandemic if nothing else. They were to meet up last night on the 4G pitch at Lea Road, follow the public health protocols as they have been doing all along and do the best they could.

Then life got in the way again. A rise in Covid cases in the county town was concerning enough to call off last night’s training session.

Scuppered again and not the only ones.

In the Men’s Community Series conferences, 10 games in three provinces over the first two rounds have been lost, declared 0-0 draws, an inevitable consequence of athletes outside the professional bubble having to mix everyday life with their sporting passions.

For that professional elite, though, the coming days will bring a new week and another bubble. The 35 players selected by Andy Farrell on Thursday to do Ireland proud in this month’s remaining two games of the Guinness Six Nations will swap one tightly-screened environment in their respective provinces for the same scenario in an Ireland camp, once they have negotiated Monday’s round of PCR testing.

The only difference between the bubbles will be timing. The Government’s move to Level 3 earlier this week has heightened tension across the country.

It has rubber-stamped an acknowledgement that we are witnessing the return of a pandemic that never really went away and the existence of the threat of a return to even tighter restrictions accompanied by a rise in anxiety levels within elite sport about the overriding importance of keeping the show on the road.

Too much is at stake for the shutters to come down once more as they did in early March when training grounds went silent, stadiums stood empty, and a sporting nation was sent into lockdown.

Like every other major sporting organisation reliant on getting bums on seats, the warnings were stark for rugby as revenues dried up with the flick of a government switch and the relief when the all-clear was sounded for a return to work in June was palpable.

Rugby has since shown it can stage matches safely and across national borders without spreading the coronavirus and the next step was to persuade the authorities that the time was right to re-admit spectators.

Getting games back on at least pleased sponsors and broadcasters and brought some with some much-needed income but tickets need to be sold to get the tills ringing once more if rugby’s business model is to avoid once again falling off the cliff it has just scrambled back up.

This week’s developments appear to have put those hopes on ice once more in terms of spectator admissions but the IRFU desperately needs to keep presenting a clean pair of hands, literally, to the powers that be.

This week’s positive test results for three senior players, two in Munster, directly linked, and another in Ulster, show that the health and hygiene protocols in place are working, that the bubbles in place at their High Performance Centres remain intact and the spread of infection has been limited and contained.

To date, it was announced yesterday, there have been 2792 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group with three positive cases from the senior player group (all this week) and 11 positive cases reported from the academy system.

Ireland’s professionals, for whom fastidious hygiene standards have long been routine, will keep maintaining their adherence to the protocols, out of economic self-interest if nothing else.

The show must go on, even if the protagonists are asked to live like hermits to keep it on the road.