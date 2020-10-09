From AIL to Six Nations in 17 months: Shane Daly's rise continues with Ireland call up

From an All-Ireland League final to Ireland’s Six Nations squad in 17 months, Munster’s Shane Daly has impressed every quick step of the way, with Johnny Holland believing the full-back has every chance of fulfilling his potential in green.

Daly, 23, was one of six uncapped players named by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell in a 35-man squad for the rescheduled last two rounds of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations against Italy and France later this month. Like Daly, Leinster’s Hugo Keenan will also have ambitions for the Test number 15 jersey while a quartet of his provincial team-mates, lock Ryan Baird, loosehead prop Ed Byrne, flanker Will Connors, and newly Irish-qualified scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park will also be looking to break into Ireland’s matchday squad for the October 24 home game against the Italians.

They will need to hit the ground running when the squad joins up in Dublin following the weekend’s second-round Guinness PRO14 games and for both former Ireland Sevens player Daly and Keenan, there is serious back-three competition in the form of Andrew Conway, Jordan Larmour, and Jacob Stockdale but former Munster fly-half Holland, in his role as Cork Constitution backs coach, has seen enough of Daly to believe he is a talent with a big future ahead of him.

The way the Corkman settled into the Munster starting XV under Johann van Graan last season in the absence of the injured Mike Haley and since the restart, holding off the claims of incoming signing Matt Gallagher with five tries in 20 appearances to date, has been an impressive introduction.

“He has serious quality,” Holland told the Irish Examiner, “a full-back who can play at centre, and two years ago in an AIL semi-final against Trinity he made just an unbelievable defensive read, knocked the ball out from the carrier, picked the ball up and we scored a try from it, he may even have scored it himself. We saw that as a pivotal moment in getting to the 2018 final and he does have those big moments in him.

He does love to attack, get the ball in his hands, that’s the way he plays the game and you could see it even when Munster lost to Leinster in the semi, he picked a couple of balls out of the air and was just very, very comfortable and confident. He’s very well-rounded.

“He’s a seriously skilful player, he throws serious offloads, his defensive game is really good, his reads are really good and I was shocked when someone told me he was late picking up the game and hadn’t been playing since he was four years of age. He’s very exciting.”

Regardless of whether Daly wins his Test debut in the Six Nations or has to wait for next month’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign, Holland believes the full-back’s experience in an Ireland camp can only be a benefit.

“Hundred per cent. It’s good exposure to the work rate required, the understanding of the gameplan required, and you’re rubbing shoulders with the best in the country. I think it has to accelerate you, your confidence, and also provide a reality check as to what you have to do to step up and be a regular starter.

“When I saw the squad announcement, you see Hugo Keenan getting his opportunity and so there’s a discussion around if Ireland are needing a full-back and none of the other fellas are around, is it Shane or Hugo Keenan but I think Shane’s work in the air is unbelievable and he’s a big lad and that might help him in selection. But you’re still looking at Stockdale, Conway, and Larmour being ahead of those guys in terms of experience. If you’re looking at potential to fill the jersey down the line, I think he’s got a real shout.”

Aside from the six newcomers, Farrell should also be applauded for inviting another quartet of uncapped players to his training camp next week, including the Leinster wing James Lowe, who becomes Irish-qualified after three year’s residence in November ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup games against Wales, England, and Georgia before a last-weekend play-off for places against one of France, Italy, Scotland, and Fiji.

The squad, to be captained once more by Johnny Sexton, will be joined by Leinster fly-half Harry Byrne (whose older brother Ross was retained), Munster scrum-half Craig Casey and Munster lock Fineen Wycherley, Lowe, and previously-capped hooker James Tracy at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown as Farrell begins preparations for facing Italy at Aviva Stadium on October 24 and the following Saturday’s visit to Paris for the final-round game against France.

Props Finlay Bealham and John Ryan return to the squad alongside scrum-half Kieran Marmion having not been part of the pre-lockdown training camps in the spring.

Marmion’s inclusion comes ahead of Ulster’s John Cooney and Leinster’s Luke McGrath, both of whom had moved ahead of the Connacht man last season in the chase to unseat Munster’s Conor Murray from the Ireland number nine jersey.

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns (calf), Munster wing Keith Earls (back), and Leinster wing Dave Kearney (hamstring) are injured. Among the forwards there’s no place for injured Leinster men Max Deegan and Tadhg Furlong or Munster loosehead Dave Kilcoyne and Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole. Nor are there places in Farrell’s squad for Jack McGrath, Jack O’Donoghue, and Devin Toner.

Ireland go into the rescheduled fixtures in fourth place in the Six Nations standings, one point behind Scotland and four behind both England and France, all of which have played an extra game.

Having started his tenure as head coach with wins over Scotland (19-12) and Wales (24-12), Farrell’s side were outclassed in a 24-12 defeat to England at Twickenham but still have an outside chance to top the table.