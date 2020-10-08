Munster skipper Peter O'Mahony free to face Edinburgh

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony has been cleared to play this weekend after a judicial review deemed his sending off in last Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 win over Scarlets was sufficient punishment.

O’Mahony, named in Ireland’s squad for their final two Six Nations games against Italy and France later this month. Was shown two separate yellow cards by Scottish referee Sam Grove-White, each of which was for reckless or dangerous play during the season-opening trip to Wales.

It was the flanker’s first red card of his career but he will be free to play for Munster against Edinburgh this Saturday at Thomond Park when Johann van Graan’s side bid to make it two wins from two in their start to the 2020-21 campaign.

A statement issued by the PRO14 on Thursday said: “The Judicial Officer, Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Scotland, found after referring to the methodology in the Disciplinary Rules and the application of mitigating and aggravating features, that the sending off was sufficient.

“The Player is free to play.”

Preparations for the visit of Conference B rivals Edinburgh had already been disrupted by the cancellation of training on Tuesday due to a positive Covid-19 test for one of Munster’s senior players. Six more were self-isolating as a precaution while it was established whether they had been close contacts.

Another round of PCR testing was carried out on players and staff at Munster’s High Performance Centre in Limerick on Wednesday with results expected on Thursday.