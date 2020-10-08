Schmidt lands influential World Rugby role

Joe Schmidt has been confirmed as World Rugby’s Director of Rugby and High Performance.

The New Zealander, who led Ireland to the Grand Slam in 2018 before stepping down as head coach in November after the World Cup, will head up a new department at World Rugby responsible for the high performance, match officials and technical services functions, including player welfare, training and education. The Dublin-based job starts in November.

“I'm really looking forward to getting started,” Schmidt said. “I'm passionate about the game and keen that people continue to enjoy being involved in it, from the young to the young at heart. The professional game is the showpiece for our sport and involving key stakeholders in our discussions about how the game is played and how players are managed will be beneficial. It has been a challenging year thus far and likely to remain difficult for some time, but it has been great to see the resumption of numerous competitions, with plenty of entertaining and exciting matches.”

World Rugby cited Schmidt’s “track record as one of the most successful and widely respected high-performance head coaches of his generation”, much of it built on his nine years coaching in Ireland, with Leinster between 2010-13 and Ireland, 2013-19.

He was named World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2018 having led Ireland to a third Six Nations titles with the Grand Slam that year. Schmidt also took Ireland to number one for the first time in the World Rugby men’s rankings in September 2019. “Schmidt has already made important contributions to World Rugby’s game development innovations by participating in several working groups, including guidance on player load and the current breakdown working group, which have been beneficial to player welfare,” a World Rugby statement said.

Schmidt will lead a new Rugby and High Performance Department at World Rugby, formed as part of the governing body’s restructure to reflects its objective of “further engaging coaches, players and match officials in the decision-making process, as it seeks to make the sport simpler, safer and more enjoyable for both participants and spectators”.

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said: “We are delighted to appoint a person of Joe’s calibre, expertise and global credibility to this newly-created and strategically important position within the organisation. As an international federation, we must strive to continually increase our connection and collaboration with the most important stakeholders in our game – players, coaches, match officials, unions and, of course, fans. It is fantastic to have an individual who has been at the forefront of the high-performance game management evolution at the very highest level for well over a decade.

“With international rugby set to restart this weekend and less than a year to go until (Women’s) Rugby World Cup 2021 kicks off in New Zealand and rugby sevens showcases itself at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Joe joins us at a very exciting time for the sport, which continues to advance and grow rapidly across the globe.”