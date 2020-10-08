Caelan Doris ready for a bigger bite of the Ireland cherry

For Caelan Doris, more than most, the autumn international window has felt a long time coming. The Leinster backrow had only been on the pitch three and a half minutes when his Ireland debut was cut short due to concussion in February’s Six Nations win over Scotland. His international career resumed with an impressive cameo against England in Twickenham, but then the rugby world stopped spinning.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is due to name his squad for the upcoming Six Nations games against Italy and France this week, and after getting a small taste of the Test stage, Doris is eager to get a bigger bite of the action this time around.

“The build-up to the Scotland week was pretty special,” he says.

“I remember some of the older guys saying to take it all in, that your first cap only happens once, there’s going to be nerves but try and enjoy it and take in all the special memories. Coming down off the steps of the Shelbourne [Hotel] onto the bus with loads of fans there, the warm-up, the anthems, shaking Michael D’s hand, all that sort of stuff was pretty cool. Obviously I only lasted three and a half minutes, so there’s not too much of the actual game [to remember], a little turnover and a few soak tackles was about it.

“He [Andy Farrell] texted me once or twice [over lockdown], just checking up on how I was getting on, but I haven’t spoken to him since camp properly, really.”

It will be a major surprise if Doris’ phone does not ping with good news this week.

The 22-year-old spent much of the lockdown back home in his native Mayo, fine-tuning skills in the back garden and getting his body prepared to return to action.

The hard work is paying off. Doris starred for the province as they successfully defended their Guinness Pro14 title, even if the sobering experience of that Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Saracens took the shine off Leinster’s end to the 2019/20 campaign.

In a Leinster backrow stacked with talent, Doris continued to stand out after the restart, making light work of a switch from No 8 to No 6.

“Some ‘6s’ almost play as a third second-row and are pretty set-piece orientated, but yeah, I’ve always played that ‘8’ role. Carrying is my favourite thing to do so I want to be involved as much as I can around the park.

“There’s a few slight differences; more involvement in the line-out and restart and things like that. But the coaches have sort of said that they’re happy for me and Jack [Conan] to both play as ‘8s’ and kind of gave us the freedom to be around the middle of the park and they want to see both of us carrying, stuff like that.

“So it’s not too different really other than the bigger involvement in the line-out, which is something I wanted to work on anyway and it’s something that I didn’t get too much exposure to in my under-age years.”

When the 2020 Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards shortlist was announced yesterday, it was no surprise to see Doris listed alongside Munster’s Shane Daly and Leinster team-mate Ryan Baird in the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year category.

Individual recognition is a nice bonus, but the real aim is getting back into that green jersey.

“It was class to be involved in those two [Six Nations] games pre-lockdown. I think that probably gave me an extra motivation to train that bit harder during lockdown, because it is addictive.

“It’s a special feeling putting on a green jersey and representing your friends, family, and your country ultimately, and it’s something I want to do again and again and again. I think getting that little bit of exposure to it probably spurred me on a little bit more, and it’s something I’m definitely chasing again.”

- Celebrating the achievements of Irish rugby players both on and off the field, the Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two on Saturday, October 17 after the Heineken Champions Cup Final.