Caelan Doris ready for a bigger bite of the Ireland cherry

“The build-up to the Scotland week was pretty special,” he says.
“I remember some of the older guys saying to take it all in, that your first cap only happens once, there’s going to be nerves but try and enjoy it and take in all the special memories. Coming down off the steps of the Shelbourne [Hotel] onto the bus with loads of fans there, the warm-up, the anthems, shaking Michael D’s hand, all that sort of stuff was pretty cool. Obviously I only lasted three and a half minutes, so there’s not too much of the actual game [to remember], a little turnover and a few soak tackles was about it.
The 22-year-old spent much of the lockdown back home in his native Mayo, fine-tuning skills in the back garden and getting his body prepared to return to action.
The hard work is paying off. Doris starred for the province as they successfully defended their Guinness Pro14 title, even if the sobering experience of that Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Saracens took the shine off Leinster’s end to the 2019/20 campaign.