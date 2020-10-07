Connacht reboot has given Wootton new lease of life

Alex Wootton admits that the past two seasons with Munster were a struggle and he is looking forward to a new lease of life on loan with Connacht.

Injuries curtailed the 26-year old’s progress and after following up his breakthrough campaign with 22 appearances, he made just seven in 2018-19 and then just two last season.

“Yeah, the past two years have been a struggle, there has been no doubt. But I look back on it and I've learned a hell of a lot, to be honest.

“I could look back and start whingeing and whining about it, but I was quite happy with the people I had around me – family, close friends.

“Even though it was a tough period, I am definitely a better person and player than I was.

“Going through all that, there were obviously injuries, non-selection, there were different bits and bobs going on, but I am happy that I am here now.”

The Macclesfield native made seven appearances in his first campaign with Munster and 19 starts and three off the bench followed in 2017-18, but since then opportunities have been limited for the former Irish U-20 and Sevens winger.

“Point to prove? To myself, I think I have yeah because you look at the past two years and I haven't really played regularly.

“It was hard not being able to back up those two years of hard work. There were days when you are a bit upset or a little bit disappointed maybe, it was making sure those days counted.

“Proving people wrong, look, it's sport, you prove people wrong the whole time.

“Look at Connacht being one the four provinces, is always going to be an underdog, but Munster played that card quite a lot, so I am used to being in the position to be proving points.”

He has settled in quickly at the Sportsground during the summer and by August Connacht coach Andy Friend said he hoped to make Wootton’s move to Galway permanent.

An impressive start to life with Connacht has settled him, setting up the clinching try for Bundee Aki against Glasgow Warriors last weekend has helped that process.

New lease of life?

“I played with a few lads here with the Ireland U-20s and I really didn't realise how much of an uplift it would give me and a fresh feel until I actually made the move.

“I know it's a little bit different because of Covid and I think there are people not around the building who normally would be, including the Academy for the first three or four months being back.

“But still, just a fresh start, you don't realise how much of an uplift and a buzz it can give you until you actually dive in and do it.”