Caelan Doris looking to keep improving after impressive season

With such intense competition for a place in Leo Cullen’s Leinster team any young player at the province recognises the importance of seizing their opportunity, and with that in mind Caelan Doris is determined to kick on after a stunning 2019/20 season.

The 2020 Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award shortlist was announced this morning, and Doris’ superb form across a disjointed season has seen him nominated for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year Award.

The top award, the Zurich Players’ Player of the Year, has been whittled down to a shortlist of Ulster’s John Cooney, Munster’s Andrew Conway and Leinster pair James Lowe and Garry Ringrose. Linda Djougang, Edel McMahon and Cliodhna Moloney are the nominees for the Women’s XVs Player of the Year.

Baird with battle it out with Munster’s Shane Daly and his Leinster team-mate Ryan Baird for Young Player of the Year, and the Ireland back-row admits it has been a season to remember, even if things haven’t always gone to plan.

His Ireland debut lasted just three and a half minutes after suffering a concussion in the opening stages of the Six Nations defeat of Scotland in February, but with that disappointment behind him Doris made an impressive return to action following the season’s coronavirus-enforced suspension, starring for Leinster as they successfully defended their Guinness Pro14 title before the bitter disappointment of the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Saracens.

“I'm happy with how I've gone,” Doris says.

“I think getting that exposure the season before last in some of the Pro14 league games, home and away… The regular season games especially, for me anyway, it took a little bit of time to get used to the speed and the physicality of all of that.

"And then down the line with pre-season last year, with the World Cup, it put me in a good place going into this season and I've been happy with how I've carried on.

I think there's still plenty of room for improvement but yeah, I've been pretty happy with how I've gone.” Doris was also full of praise for his fellow nominees Baird and Daly.

“Obviously I see Ryan first hand every day in training. He's an unbelievable specimen, a bit of a freak athlete. Some of the numbers in the gym and his speed and agility on the pitch is NFL standard stuff.

“He's grown a lot over the last year or so. They say quite a lot of the guys coming out of school can be a little bit raw sometimes, the same probably would have been said about me, but you can see his set-piece stuff and his decision-making improving a lot as well, so I think that the more technical aspects matched with his freakish, athletic ability will lead him well.

“And you can see even his stride off the bench there on Friday (Leinster’s win against Dragons), the raw power he's got is incredible.

"Shane Daly as well, he's been going very well for Munster, he's very good under the high ball and it's tough playing against him.

"He spots a bit of space from a mile away and goes after it with pace as well.”

The Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two on Saturday, October 17 following the Champions Cup Final.

Award nominees in full

ZURICH PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Andrew Conway

John Cooney

James Lowe

Garry Ringrose

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ryan Baird

Shane Daly

Caelan Doris

TRY OF YEAR

Andrew Conway v Ospreys, Heineken Champions Cup

John Cooney v Clermont, Heineken Champions Cup

Robin Copeland v Gloucester Rugby Heineken Champions Cup

WOMEN’S XVs PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Linda Djougang

Edel McMahon

Cliodhna Moloney

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY AWARD

Ultan Dillane

Billy Holland

Andrew Porter

WOMEN’S 7S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kathy Baker

Louise Galvin

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jordan Conroy

Terry Kennedy

Harry McNulty