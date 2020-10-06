Munster's PRO14 game against Edinburgh to go ahead despite coronavirus case

Munster and the Guinness PRO14 are both confident the province will be able to fulfil its round-two fixture at home to Edinburgh this Saturday despite the announcement that a senior player had tested positive for Covid-19.

The confirmed case was revealed after Monday’s latest round of PCR testing of players and staff members with the player in question reported to be asymptomatic, while six squad-mates have also been instructed to self-isolate while it is established through the HSE’s contact tracing process whether they are close contacts.

Munster will carry out a further round of PCR testing at their high performance centre (HPC) in Limerick on Wednesday having closed its doors on Tuesday morning once medical staff learned of the positive result from Monday’s tests.

The day’s training was cancelled and those players who had arrived early to the HPC for treatment on injuries or extra work were sent home. As it stands, Munster head coach Johann van Graan could be without seven senior players for this Saturday’s first game back at Thomond Park since February 29 but there would need to be widespread positive test results within the rest of his squad for the PRO14 to even consider a postponement.

Under PRO14 rules, the Covid-19 coronavirus is being treated as an injury and a postponement could only be called if Munster were unable to field a team. Even if van Graan’s squad of 50-plus players were depleted sufficiently to cause a postponement, the league has at least four make-up dates across January and February for the game to played.

If there was no way to replay a game, the lost fixture would be declared a 0-0 draw and the teams would be awarded two points each, just as it might for instance, for a bad-weather postponement.

It took 16 positive cases in the Sale Sharks camp to force a postponement of their final-round Premiership game with Worcester last Sunday, though Northampton’s game with Gloucester was called off because the Saints front-row had been deemed close contacts of their opposite numbers from Sale having played the previous Tuesday and the English East Midlands side had already depleted stocks in those specialist positions.

In France’s Top14, reports on Tuesday said that despite nine Covid-19 cases at Racing 92, the Parisians’ home match with Toulouse goes ahead this weekend.

For now, Munster’s chief concern is the health of one of its own, the first senior player to test positive following confirmed cases in two academy players, the first of which was announced on August 13 with another on September 23.

The senior player is not the same one required to self-isolate 15 days ago when identified as a close contact of the academy player who tested positive two weeks ago. In a statement, Munster said the player was not a member of the matchday squad that faced Scarlets in Wales last Saturday and had not travelled to Llanelli.

“To remove any doubt of a potential false positive, the player will be retested tomorrow,” a Munster statement read while also stressing that the six other players self-isolating “may not be deemed close contacts by the HSE”.