Johann van Graan: 'Munster always stand up and fight and that’s what we did'

Guinness PRO14: Scarlets 27 Munster 30

Johaan van Graan hailed Munster’s fighting spirit after his team made the impossible happen against the Scarlets, reports Alex Bywater, from Parc y Scarlets.

The odds looked stacked against the Irish raiders when they fell 24-10 behind in the second half and also lost captain Peter O’Mahony who was sent off for receiving two yellow cards.

With 10 minutes remaining hope of a Munster comeback was slim, but they found a way to win as they scored 13 points with a man short.

A late try from replacement hooker Kevin O’Byrne was followed by a last-gasp penalty from halfway from Ben Healy.

Healy’s late kick was the first time Munster had been ahead in the game.

“With Munster nothing is impossible,” said a delighted Van Graan who saw Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Farrell and O’Byrne touch down. “That’s what our club is built on. I knew all about Munster’s tradition and never-say-die attitude when I was back home in South Africa.

“It’s about community, respect, values, and never giving up. Whether we are playing home or away we always try and find a way. I never thought the result was beyond us. Munster always stand up and fight and that’s what we did. We never panicked when Peter got sent off. Obviously if you lose your captain for the last 10 minutes you could lose your head, but the coaching staff and the players kept their cool. We took it play by play and ground out the win.”

In front of the watching British & Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland, O’Mahony did himself no favours as he was sent off for accumulating two yellow cards. Both came for needlessly charging into rucks.

All of the Scarlets’ points came via the boot of Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny who looked like he would kick Munster into submission. His nine penalty goals was a Scarlets record in one game and equalled the PRO14 best of Luciano Orquera for Aironi against Benetton in December 2011.

Halfpenny booted his team into a comfortable lead while O’Mahony saw yellow for the first time. But Munster responded with a fine move involving Andrew Conway and Damian de Allende with the end result seeing flanker O'Donoghue going over. JJ Hanrahan converted.

Halfpenny’s fourth penalty and a miss from Hanrahan left Munster 12-7 down at the break. Munster were second best, especially up front, and Halfpenny continued to be pinpoint from the tee. Farrell burrowed over the Scarlets line to give Munster hope, but television match official Ben Whitehouse showed Scottish referee Sam Grove-White numerous replays.

O'Mahony was pictured using the shoulder at a ruck after Farrell had scored and he was promptly sent off although the try and Healy's conversion stood.

Surely Munster were dead and buried despite the seven points? Not so.

Halfpenny and Healy swapped kicks before O’Byrne and a Healy conversion tied the game.

There was still time for late drama. From 50 metres, Healy stepped up to win it.

“He made one or two errors, but Ben is somebody that wants the ball and he certainly wanted that ball in the last minute,” said Van Graan, when asked about the monstrous match-winning kick. “That’s what you dream of as a young 10 – kicking the winning penalty in a game like this. He’s got a long boot on him. A lot of time in this competition it comes down to small margins and from last year’s competition we ended level on points with Edinburgh so this might be a big result in the wider context of the PRO14.”

Scorers for Scarlets: Pens: L Halfpenny 16, 20, 25, 35, 45, 51, 55, 65, 70.

Scorers for Munster: Tries: J O’Donoghue 29, C Farrell 67, K O’Byrne 77; Cons: JJ Hanrahan 15 B Healy 69, 78; Pens: JJ Hanrahan 48, B Healy 72,90.

SCARLETS: L Halfpenny; T Rodgers, J Davies, S Hughes, S Evans; D Jones (R Patchell 65), G Davies (K Hardy 61); W Jones (P Price 62), K Owens (R Elias 53), W Kruger (J Sebastian 52), J Ball, S Lousi (L Rawlins 61), B Thomson, J Macleod (J Davies 65), S Kalamafoni.

Replacement not used: T Morgan.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, D Sweetnam (R Scannell 61); JJ Hanrahan (B Healey 53), C Casey; J Cronin (J Loughman 61), R Marshall K O’Byrne 48), J Ryan (S Archer 61), J Kleyn (G Coombes 61), T Beirne (F Wicherley 62), P O’Mahony, J O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacement not used: F N Cronin.

Referee: Sam Groove-White (SRU)