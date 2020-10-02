Settled Mike Haley sets new targets for Munster and Ireland ahead of season opener

Familiarity does not necessarily breed contempt, nor does it have to lead to complacency, as Mike Haley will attest heading into his third season as a Munster player.

After a challenging debut season in red following his move from Sale Sharks and an injury-hit 2019-20, the 26-year-old full-back feels relaxed, content with his new life as a family man, and ready not just to bring his best to the latest Munster assault on silverware but to add to his lone Ireland cap after missing out on a World Cup place in 2019.

The Covid-19 lockdown gave him valuable time with his partner Lucy and their infant son as well as a new appreciation of creche workers and his domestic contentedness has been replicated since rugby restarted.

“Really comfortable,” Haley said of his life with Munster, three years in. “Got a lovely place over here and loving life with my little one, he’s just a menace at the moment flying around the house, especially during lockdown.

“It’s been great, got a lot of good friends here, and settled in massively now. I think the lockdown period actually makes you appreciate where you are in Ireland and when there’s a lot of staycations and stuff like that you get to travel around a little bit more and experience the country.

“So that’s been great and then on the rugby field, just finding I’m very comfortable, well not comfortable but I’m comfortable in the system and which is making me feel like I’m flourishing. I love working with Steve (Larkham), I think he’s a fantastic coach and he really helps me push to be better each week and yeah, coming into this third season just really confident.

“You know, enjoying training, enjoying gymming and everything around the place and looking forward to getting going after what’s probably been I think with the (calf) injury included probably seven or eight months out. So it’s good to get going.”

Haley feels his game has matured since he first arrived, adding: “I think when I was back in Sale I probably had some aspects of my game which were good but I needed to round myself off a little bit.

“I think definitely the game management and understanding how Munster want to play the game and how they want to implement the gameplans and not just going off my own bat and looking, running up holes that aren’t there and being detrimental to the team.

I think that was a massive learning curve in my first year and then second year I really enjoyed it. I thought some of my rugby was really good and I’m just looking to back that up into my third year now.

The full-back is also rediscovering the role stepping into first receiver that persuaded Johann van Graan to sign him from Sale in the first place.

“That was something I used to do a lot when I was at Sale and I don’t know why I went away from it in my first year. But definitely coming into my second year I was like, this is something I need to do, something that can help the team.

“I enjoy doing that, I enjoy getting my hands on the ball and it’s something I want to do even more if possible. Not pushing JJ or whoever’s 10 out the way, obviously, as long as it’s within the system but when it’s there and available, do what I used to do and enjoy it.”

Restringing that bow successfully may also persuade Andy Farrell he is worth another look in an Ireland squad, something Haley has even more ambition to achieve following his time in Joe Schmidt’s pre-World Cup training camp in the summer of 2019.

A Test debut off the bench came against Italy that August but he missed out on the final squad for Japan.

“It definitely gave you a taste for it. I did the entire World Cup camp, played that game and then you fall short. I feel it almost gives you more of an ambition to get back to where you were.

“I thought I was playing some really good rugby last year and then had a few issues and niggles I was carrying and probably contributed to me not actually performing as well I could do.

“Having that time off, well coming back and then I get injured but the body now is feeling fantastic and it’s more like it’s raring to go and there is that target of I know what it’s like to be there, I want to be there and I want to be in that environment.

"But that comes to me playing well every weekend for Munster and getting in the starting team for Munster.

So it’s an end goal, one I want to get to but there’s steps along the way I need to tick off.