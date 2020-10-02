South African big guns will benefit PRO14, Leo Cullen says

Leo Cullen believes the proposed addition of South Africa’s “big four” to the Guinness PRO14 will raise standards but refutes the suggestion Leinster’s Champions Cup exit to Saracens last month was because the existing league provides poor preparation for European competition.

The South African Rugby Union on Tuesday voted at a Special General Meeting to explore entering its four existing Super Rugby franchises - the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers - into an expanded PRO Rugby competition.

Two South African teams, the Southern Kings and Cheetahs turned the PRO12 into the PRO14 in 2017-18 but failed to make an impact on the standings, save for the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs reaching the play-offs in their second season.

The new season kicks off tonight with only 12 teams after the South Africans were unable to participate owing to current international travel restrictions while the Kings have also gone into voluntary liquidation.

Yet the addition of the four Super Rugby franchises, subject to league ratification, was warmly welcomed by Leinster head coach Cullen on the eve of the PRO14 champions’ 2020-21 opener at home to Dragons at the RDS on Friday night.

"I don't know the exact specifics of it but it has to be a positive for the quality of the competition we're in, for sure, because they're four quality teams with unbelievably strong tradition, they're breeding grounds for seriously talented players,” Cullen said.

"If you look at South African World Cup winners, they're the world champions at the moment and how those four teams would have fed into that squad of players, so yeah, they're four powerhouses and what it's going to do to the competition, it definitely beefs it up.

"Exactly what that format looks like, we don't know, but the experience of playing those teams will raise the standard of all those teams playing in the PRO14.

"So whatever that number is, PRO12, PRO14 or PRO16, I think that's a positive.” Cullen, disputed the suggestion, widely proffered in the aftermath of his team’s European quarter-final defeat to Saracens at Aviva Stadium a fortnight ago, that the poor quality of the PRO14 and Leinster’s dominance in winning three titles in a row as a result meant they were ill-prepared for the challenge posed by a Champions Cup big gun in knockout rugby.

"In terms of the actual competition for the big games, like I don't buy into that really.

"We have our way of doing things because of the way the Irish provinces are feeders for the national team, we're not shopping the four quarters of the globe for players and I think that's a good idea because you want to have a strong national team, because that's the figurehead and we're all trying to feed into that as well.

"We came up against a very strong Saracens team on the day. We talk about this power piece, and when you come up against the best teams, Saracens, some of the top French teams that have a lot of resources, like Toulon had that model, Racing are in the final and have a very wealthy owner who has invested a lot of his own money.

"Stade Francais are their neighbours in Paris and their owner has come out and said he wants to invest this amount of money, Montpeliier....whatever those teams are.

"Toulouse are probably a bit more similar to us, they've decided that they're going to invest more in their own and bring their own youth players through, which ties in a bit more similarly to us.

"But when you come up against the best teams, you have to make sure you get a lot right on the day. Saracens, that team that they have, if you look at their forward pack alone there's five guys who played in the World Cup final, so that's the quality that they have in the team.

"So you just have to make sure you get a lot right on the day, if we're being very truthful here, we didn't get enough right on the day and some of that is in our control, some of that was the opposition putting us under pressure.

“For us, with some young guys and it being their first experience of that big pressure-cooker type game, they've got to go through that to really learn sometimes. That's the process we're happy to keep going through.”