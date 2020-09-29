Will Addison ruled out for 'several months' after injury setback

Will Addison is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on an ongoing back injury.

The versatile full-back hasn't played since January due to that back issue and a previous calf injury but a recent setback led to him undergoing the procedure on his back which will now see him ruled out for "several months".

Four-times capped Addison, 28, was included in Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad earlier this year but will now miss the belated conclusion to that campaign next month.

Tom O’Toole, who was also called up by Farrell for the Six Nations, suffered an ankle injury in Ulster's PRO14 final loss to Leinster and will be unavailable for "several weeks", potentially ruling the prop out of any involvement in the Italy and France games. Ireland's first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong is also currently facing a race against time to be fit for those games.

Ulster begin the new PRO14 campaign at home to Benetton on Friday but will also count out-half Billy Burns (calf) and centre Stuart McCloskey (elbow) among those ruled out of action for this week. Both sustained injuries in the Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse.

Prop Kyle McCall suffered a concussion in the recent Ulster ‘A’ inter-pro fixture against Leinster and will follow the return to play protocols.

Ireland U20 winger Ethan McIlroy (ankle) was injured in the same match and, as a result, is also unavailable for selection this week.

McIlroy's U20 teammate, hooker Tom Stewart (hamstring) is also ruled out having been injured in training on Monday.

They join the already injured quartet of Andrew Warwick (hip), Luke Marshall (hip), Angus Curtis (knee), and Robert Baloucoune (hamstring) on the treatment table.