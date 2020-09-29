'We will miss having the Clan Terrace in full voice': Connacht preparing for new normal

Connacht coach Andy Friend says he will not be adding to his squad for the new season and he’s confident that they can bid for silverware if they manage to avoid large scale injuries.

The much-travelled Australian is heading into his third season at the Sportsground and, similar to coaches all over the world, is trying to turn out a professional team in the midst of a global pandemic.

They will open their PRO14 campaign at home to Glasgow Warriors on Saturday evening at the Sportsground and Friend is in no doubt that if he had 15 Bundee Akis on the pitch he wouldn’t need to worry about the lack of atmosphere in the empty stadium!

“We will miss having the Clan Terrace in full voice here at the Sportsground but it’s currently what we have got.

“Bundee, by far, is our biggest energy-giver and that’s his personality, his style, and I’m not going to ask anyone to attempt to be Bundee Aki.

“But what we will ask people to do, though, is to be a bit more external with their emotions and their thoughts. If you see someone has done well, then let him know, if someone is not doing something that you from them, let them know.”

Friend was disappointed with their performances in two workouts against Munster over the past two weekends when both sides ran their extended squads in games billed as ‘A’ contests, but he has only one new injury concern as he heads into the opening match of the season.

“The one we picked up on the weekend is Ultan Dillane, he’s just going through his HIA protocols at the moment. We are hopeful he will come through those cleanly.”

There have been a dozen departures from Connacht over the summer, including experienced players such as Tom McCartney, Colby Fainga’a, Eoin McKeon, Darragh Leader and Kyle Godwin, but with the likes of Sammy Arnold, Conor Oliver, Ben O’Donnell and Abraham Papali’i arriving, Friend is content with the squad he has at his disposal.

“I’m happy with where we are at. As everybody is probably aware, we are not in a position to be signing anyone at this point in time, so what we have got is what we have got and I’m very comfortable with that.

“We have access to six of the academy players and a few more over the past few weeks with the A games so I’m pleased with the depth that is in the academy.

“I feel we are in a good spot, we have got the squad to do it. A lot will depend on how many injuries we get.

“What was really evident when Leinster won the PRO14 final they were talking about a squad of 53. Well, we don’t have that luxury. We had 42 players last year, we have 44 this season.

"If we don’t get injuries that’s fine, we will be comfortable, but we play a collision game. If we get normal availability, about 90% of our players available, then I’m comfortable but time will tell if that will happen for us.”

Meanwhile, Friend paid tribute to Galway native back rower McKeon, a starter in the 2016 Pro12 final win over Leinster, who has announced his retirement from rugby after 137 appearances for Connacht.

“I worked with Eoin for two years and he’s a great team man and a very talented footballer. He’s a Galway man, Connacht pride themselves on their homegrown players, and he’s certainly left a legacy there in terms of what he’s contributed to Connacht rugby. It’s always sad when you see somebody choosing to hang up their boots when you still believe he’s got something there to show.

“But Eoin obviously has had a lot of time to think about that, he’s an intelligent man off the field and I know he has big aspirations for life after rugby too so I’m sure he’s going to be fine. He can walk away very proud of what he has given Connacht rugby. He’s certainly a player up there with the best of them,” added Friend.