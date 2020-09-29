Josh van der Flier: Rob Kearney was under-rated

Josh van der Flier says outgoing Leinster legend Rob Kearney's contributions on the pitch have often been under-rated despite his incredible list of achievements with both the province and Ireland.

Kearney today confirmed his transfer to Australian side Western Force, ending a glittering 15-year stay with Leinster during which time he won six Pro14 titles, four Heineken Cups and one Challenge Cup, alongside four Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams with Ireland.

With Leinster already back in training ahead of the start of the new Guinness Pro14 season this weekend, Leinster and Ireland flanker Van der Flier says it’s strange to not have the veteran full-back around the training pitch.

“First off he was a hero for me, I guess, coming through school, watching him in school playing for Ireland, the Lions and Leinster,” Van der Flier said.

“He’s obviously an incredible player, what he does on the pitch is unbelievable. And then when I moved into playing with him, which has been absolutely incredible, you see the experience he brings to the dressing-room and to meetings, how calm he is under pressure.

"A lot of people saw a lot of tributes to him over the last week or two, and they all say how he performed on the big day. I think that's probably as good a compliment as you can give to a professional of his standard, and obviously, as a person he would be a friend of mine and it's very strange already this week not having him around in the changing room.”

Van der Flier, a teammate of Kearney’s since 2014, added that he believes the 34-year-old’s contributions were occasionally taken for granted.

"I always found him giving really clear communication from behind. He'd be very organised, always in the right place and would talk you through defending on the edge, he'd be constantly talking to you.

"So it's that experience he brings, and then always having that security in the backfield that you knew… it was very rare another team would get a kick in behind and he wouldn't cover it.

"In attack then, a very dangerous runner, making consistently brilliant runs, great lines, a lot of good support lines that he scored tries off over the years, and again his experience, communication and calmness under pressure, and the fact that he doesn't make mistakes.

"He's obviously very highly rated but he's under-rated at times, because you don't really realise how good he is until he isn't there. But I've loved playing with him for all those reasons”

