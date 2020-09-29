Ulster Rugby to trial return of supporters

Ulster Rugby will trial a return of supporters to Kingspan Stadium for Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 season opener against Benetton.

Provincial bosses will allow 600 fans along with “other valued members of the Ulster Rugby family” into the 18,211-seater. Officials say that 850 people will be in attendance in total.

The decision to open the ground follows a comprehensive consultation process with local government, Belfast City Council and the IRFU.

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, explained: “Following a number of very challenging months for us all, I’m encouraged that this weekend will mark the measured return of a limited number of spectators to Kingspan Stadium. It seems only fitting that the fans who chose to support us by buying a membership, during what is likely to be one of the most difficult times we will face as a club, will be able to join us in the stands as we kick-off the new Guinness PRO14 season at home. This event is the culmination of a considerable amount of planning and preparation from across Ulster Rugby - together with the IRFU, Belfast City Council and local government - to ensure this is a safe and managed return to the Friday night lights. We hope the upcoming match will be the solid foundation on which we can continue to build towards once again being able to all stand up together.”

Fans will be asked to provide feedback on their experience, to ensure the club continues to provide a safe and enjoyable experience in the weeks and months ahead. All 600 tickets will be made available to #TogetherUlster Members only via an online ballot process. 300 Members will be randomly selected and granted the opportunity to purchase two tickets each.