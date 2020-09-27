Cashel the rock which Shannon perish on

Energia Community Series

It was a famous day for Cashel at sunny Coonagh where they kicked off the inaugural Energia Community Series with a shock 36-30 win over Shannon, who reside a division above them in the Energia All-Ireland League.

It was a 10-try thriller to begin the Munster Conference 1 campaign, and the Tipperary club's lineout maul was a serious weapon. Robin Foot and captain Cathal Ryan had pushover tries, with Ciaran Ryan's barnstorming 23rd-minute score having them 19-13 ahead at half-time.

Despite player-coach Darragh Lyons' sin-binning, Cashel added three second-half tries, one of which was a penalty try from a maul. Shannon's young guns did salvage two bonus points as Ikem Ugwueru, Ronan Coffey and Ben Daly all crossed in a late flurry.

Highfield came from 19 points down to draw with a youthful Garryowen, ensuring an encouraging start for new head coach Conor Quaid. The game had been getting away from them, their defence coughing up tries to Bryan Fitzgerald, Scott Leahy, who pounced from a charge-down, and Jamie Shanahan.

However, the Cork outfit displayed their famed battling qualities to reel in the Light Blues during the final quarter. Winger Paul Stack twice finished off moves on the left and the Highfield pack then piled over from a lineout drive, setting up Paddy O'Toole to kick the levelling conversion at 22-all.

Cork Constitution had too much firepower for Old Crescent in a 54-19 bonus point win, while Ireland Club international prop Colm Skehan returned from a near two-year injury lay-off in Young Munster's comprehensive 43-14 victory at home to Division 1A rivals UCC.

In Munster Conference 2, centre Craig O'Connell bagged a brace of tries in Dolphin's 38-14 defeat of Midleton, while Jack O'Grady twice made telling breaks to set up tries for scrum-half Andrew O'Byrne as Bruff enjoyed a winning start, overcoming a David Corkery-coached Sunday's Well 32-14.

Closing tries from Nicky Irwin and John Hayes sealed Nenagh Ormond's 31-8 bonus point triumph over Clonmel, and in Connacht, there were braces for Jack Noone and Matthew Devine in Galway Corinthians' 41-20 defeat of Ballina. Out-half Euan Brown touched down twice for Sligo who won 33-14 at Buccaneers.

Rob Russell, Ronan Quinn, who had a first-half try double, and debutant lock Harry Sheridan starred as Dublin University moved straight to the top of Leinster Conference 1. Trinity ran in five tries to convincingly beat hosts Old Belvedere 37-14.

Hooker Dylan Donnellan picked up two tries in Clontarf's 27-19 bonus point success at St. Mary's, with wily scrum-half Angus Lloyd having a big influence off the bench. Another former professional, Craig Ronaldson, enjoyed a try-scoring debut with Naas as they toppled Terenure College 19-12.

Old Wesley also claimed a Division 1A scalp when downing UCD 18-14, the highlight being Nathan Randles' try created by two brilliant one-handed offloads from forwards Cronan Gleeson and Sam Pim, and a between-the-legs pass by full-back Tom Kiersey.