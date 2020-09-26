Connacht Rugby president Ann Heneghan: 'There’s no reason why a woman couldn’t have done it before now'

When Ann Heneghan became Irish rugby’s first female provincial-level president last week at Connacht’s Annual General Meeting, it was another trailblazer in the sport who underlined the importance of the Galway solicitor’s appointment.

IRFU referee Joy Neville this week broke some new ground of her own when she was named as the first female Television Match Official in a major international men’s competition, having been handed TMO duties for this November’s Autumn Nations Cup matches between Wales and Georgia, and Scotland against Fiji.

Not before acknowledging the feat of Heneghan in becoming Connacht Rugby president for 2020-21. “Massive congratulations. Unbelievable achievement. The first of many no doubt,” Neville said via her Twitter account @JoyNevilleRef, accompanied by the 20x20 campaign hashtag for increasing media coverage of women’s sport #cantseecantbe.

Heneghan’s hope is that she will be the first of many and speaking to the Irish Examiner, she spoke of her pride that she was no token appointment but had done her time in the service of rugby.

“It’s all a little bit overwhelming, all the attention,” Heneghan said. “I’m surprised I’m the first. There’s no reason why a woman couldn’t have done it before now, though I’d hate to think it’s happened now just for the sake of positive discrimination. I’m happy to know that I’ve put in the years and earned my stripes, if you like.

“But yes, it is surprising in this day and age that it’s not happened before now so I’m proud that Connacht are the first province to take the step.”

Heneghan’s experience comes from a lifetime in rugby, weaned on her father and brother’s involvement in club rugby in her native Mayo, then through her association with Tuam RFC and also as the founding chairperson of the Connacht Rugby Supporters Club, which led the fight in 2003 to persuade the IRFU not to pull the plug on its financing of the western province. She runs a law firm based in Galway and Claremorris and has served as chairperson of the Connacht Rugby Disciplinary Committee while recently came her appointment as a Judicial Officer for World Rugby.

“It’s been a good few years of progression throughout but a lot of it is about persevering, so if you’ve got enough of an interest, you get sucked up in the whole thing and before you know it you’re suddenly looking at the presidency.

“From a personal point of view, I’d love to see more women getting involved, not just in Connacht but throughout the four provinces. There was always going to be somebody who was the first to do it and maybe it will encourage more women to stick in there, hang in there in what they do and see how far they can get. I think it brings a good balance if you’ve got women in roles in what would traditionally have been a male-dominated sport, not so much anymore but certainly when I would have got involved initially I would have been in that type of scenario.”

For the new Connacht president there has been no tangible or overt gender discrimination as she has climbed the provincial tree, save for the odd bemused look at the sight of a female in a blazer.

“Not really. Initially, there is surprise but this has been a three-year progression, through the junior vice-presidency, the vice-presidency to here, so you’re around on the circuit for a bit, learning the ropes and seeing how the whole process works from the guys who have been ahead of you.”

It is a fitting appointment, given Heneghan’s part in the bid to keep Connacht afloat during testing times in 2003.

“The Supporters Club was founded at that time to ensure the survival of Connacht. It was crucial at the time because we needed a forum in order to mobilise people in Connacht. Up to then, it was professional but it was a different era and Connacht was seen as the poor relation of the provinces and it would have been I suppose an easy decision to cut Connacht loose at that time.

“We had to make sure that that didn’t happen and that Connacht was put on an equal footing in Irish rugby. We got fantastic support at the time and thankfully we were successful. We’ve been able to build on that in the years since.

”It sounds like it was a huge conflict situation but it wasn’t really. We just mobilised on our end, put our case forward, and thankfully that was what was well received.”

Elected in unique circumstances during an online Connacht Rugby AGM earlier this month, Heneghan will preside over Connacht Rugby’s 135th anniversary in December, and despite the potential restrictions lying in wait for us all during a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, she is optimistic for a good year in office.

“I hope so. The fact that rugby is back and being played we can at least see it and hopefully follow Connacht when it’s safe to do so. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead for us.”