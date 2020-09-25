Donnacha Ryan in from the start as Racing 92 and Simon Zebo look to book final spot

Racing face Saracens tomorrow in the Champions Cup semi-final
Donnacha Ryan in from the start as Racing 92 and Simon Zebo look to book final spot

Donnacha Ryan will start in the second row. 

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 12:21 PM
Joel Slattery

Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo will be looking to help Racing 92 to a Heineken Champions Cup final on Saturday as the French side revealed their starting 15 to take Leinster-conquerors Saracens.

The former Munster duo played their part in the quarter-final win over Clermont Auvergne, although Ryan was a replacement in that game, he will get his chance from the start for the lunchtime kick-off.

Zebo will wear the number 15 jersey as part of an exciting back three which includes Teddy Thomas and Argentine Juan Imhoff.

Ryan takes his place in the second row alongside Dominic Bird from New Zealand.

Saracens, depleted after a number of players left are still without the suspended Owen Farrell

The match kicks off at 1pm.

The other semi-final, between Exeter and Toulouse kicks off at 3.30.

Racing 92: Simon Zebo, Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Olivier Klemenczak, Juan Imhoff, Finn Russell, Teddy Iribaren; Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Georges Henri Colombe; Donnacha Ryan, Dominic Bird; Wenceslas Lauret, Fabien Sanconnie, Antonie Claassen.

Saracens: Elliot Daly, Alex Lewington, Duncan Taylor, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland, Alex Goode, Richard Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Vincent Koch; Maro Itoje, Tim Swinson; Michael Rhodes, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

More in this section

Connacht v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Round 8 Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn back from injury as Munster A name side for Connacht clash
Leinster v Saracens - Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final Irish referee Joy Neville 'extremely honoured' to make rugby history in November
Leinster Rugby Captains Run and Press Conference Rob Kearney: 'I lived the dream of every five-year-old boy'

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up