Donnacha Ryan in from the start as Racing 92 and Simon Zebo look to book final spot

Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo will be looking to help Racing 92 to a Heineken Champions Cup final on Saturday as the French side revealed their starting 15 to take Leinster-conquerors Saracens.

The former Munster duo played their part in the quarter-final win over Clermont Auvergne, although Ryan was a replacement in that game, he will get his chance from the start for the lunchtime kick-off.

Zebo will wear the number 15 jersey as part of an exciting back three which includes Teddy Thomas and Argentine Juan Imhoff.

Ryan takes his place in the second row alongside Dominic Bird from New Zealand.

Saracens, depleted after a number of players left are still without the suspended Owen Farrell

The match kicks off at 1pm.

The other semi-final, between Exeter and Toulouse kicks off at 3.30.

Racing 92: Simon Zebo, Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Olivier Klemenczak, Juan Imhoff, Finn Russell, Teddy Iribaren; Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Georges Henri Colombe; Donnacha Ryan, Dominic Bird; Wenceslas Lauret, Fabien Sanconnie, Antonie Claassen.

Saracens: Elliot Daly, Alex Lewington, Duncan Taylor, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland, Alex Goode, Richard Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Vincent Koch; Maro Itoje, Tim Swinson; Michael Rhodes, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.