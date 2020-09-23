Positive Covid test for Munster academy player

The player has been self-isolating since Monday
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 19:45 PM

A Munster academy player has tested positive for Covid-19.

The province has confirmed it is assisting the player who was described as a member of the wider training squad. The player has been self-isolating since Monday, the HSE have been contacted, and the contact tracing process has commenced.

Munster Rugby added: "In taking all precautionary measures Munster Rugby have immediately identified three academy players and one senior player as potential close contacts and they have already commenced self-isolating. The province will await further guidance from the HSE in this regard."

The latest phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing produced zero positive results ahead of this weekend’s ‘A’ game against Connacht.

Munster Rugby Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns, said: "The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be our priority as we take every precaution to ensure a safe training and playing environment.

"The individual is being monitored medically and remains well."

