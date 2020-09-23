Former captain Claire Molloy returns to Ireland fold

Former captain Claire Molloy has returned to the Ireland squad for next month's Six Nations games with Italy and France.

Molloy had taken a sabbatical from international rugby to focus on her medical career, but will now link up with the squad for a two-day training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre this weekend.

But Head Coach Adam Griggs must plan without back row duo Edel McMahon and Claire McLaughlin as well as second row Aoife McDermott due to injury.

Griggs has named a 34-player squad ahead of the first two-day camp as Ireland build towards the conclusion of the 2020 Championship and beyond to December's Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers.

"While it’s an unfortunate setback and timing for Edel, Aoife and Claire, they are all highly motivated and diligent players who I know will get stuck into the rehab and get themselves back fit and in contention for the World Cup Qualifiers," Griggs said.

"The squad have made major strides over the last year and there is healthy competition for places. Each two-day camp now gives us an opportunity to focus on lifting our intensity and the quality of our training, where we will challenge the players to replicate match like demands so that come the end of October we are ready to perform and keep the standards we set out at the start of this competition.

"Ireland return to action with a Round 4 clash against Italy before travelling to Lille to face France on Sunday 1st October (Kick-off 1.30pm). The Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers are scheduled to be played as a single round-robin tournament on the weekends of 5th, 12th and 19th December.

Ireland Squad For Women's Six Nations:

Backs: Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster), Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/ Connacht), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians/ Connacht), Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Forwards: Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Ciara Cooney (Wasps / IQ Rugby), Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby), Claire Molloy (Wasps / IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).