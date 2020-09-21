Toulouse accelerating their journey back to European summit

Toulouse delivered not one but two warnings to future Champions Cup rivals as they brushed aside Ulster 36-8 in a thoroughly one-sided quarter-final yesterday.

The first came in real-time at Stade Ernest Wallon. The French side were too good, too fast, too creative, and simply overwhelmed their honest, hardworking opponents.

The second was advanced notice of what, the four-time European champions hope, is to come. What they have been working for. Two-try hero Cheslin Kolbe was the first to voice it. Speaking after the game, the winger said there was more to come from the 2019 Top 14 champions.

“This game was about discipline and the team that wanted it the most and stuck to their game plan and took their opportunities [won],” he said.

“It was a good performance. We can take a lot of confidence from it. I think there’s also a lot we can work on this week [to improve] — especially from the first half, when we just didn’t make as much of our chances with the ball.”

His comments were echoed by head coach Ugo Mola, who is clearly relishing the prospect of a second Champions Cup semi-final in as many competitions after several years in the wilderness.

“We could even have scored a lot more with a little more accuracy,” he said.

“We have this ability to create opportunities — but the most important thing is the ability to make them happen and there is still room for improvement.”

Toulouse have made no secret of their desire to add a fifth European title to their collection, and sit alone — again — at the top of the northern hemisphere club rugby hill. They have talked openly and unashamedly about it since returning to training in June. Privately, the topic was probably never far from players’ and coaches’ conversation.

That knowledge adds — if not a chill then a frisson — to Mola’s next words: “To dominate Europe is not something that can be done from one day to the next. It’s a long journey, a cycle — and a second semi-final is the proof that we are growing. We have a fairly young group and it’s a real satisfaction.”

Ulster, the last Pro14 side standing in European competition after Scarlets, Edinburgh, and Leinster all fell on the coronavirus-delayed quarter-final weekend, were no match for the resurgent French — a fact that was not lost on head coach Dan McFarland.

“We know ourselves we didn’t look like a quarter-final team today,” he told BT Sport after the five-tries-to-one thrashing.

“For whatever reason, after the break we haven’t been playing very well and it looked like that today. We got punished and we deserved it.

“Toulouse are a magnificent team and I think they showed that if you make errors, or give them half-chances, they’re going to take them.

“But I’m looking at that game and I’m thinking if we’re closer to the way we can play, that would have been a real contest.”

Even before Sunday’s game kicked off, this Champions Cup final, coming hot on the heels of the 27-5 Pro14 final loss against Leinster, bore all the hallmarks of a game too far for the visitors.

McFarland, already without the services of backrow Marcell Coetzee, who was injured at the Aviva last Saturday, was forced into a late change, bringing in Marty Moore at tighthead after original starter Tom O’Toole picked up a calf injury.

It meant the Ulster pack, with Jack McGrath at loosehead and Sean Reidy swapping flanks to allow Jordi Murphy to return at openside, looked very different to the one that started in a losing cause against Leinster.

Despite the changes, the pack — up against a much heavier but very mobile set of Toulouse forwards — was a rare highlight.

“I was really pleased with the way the forwards went up front,” McFarland said.

“For 60 minutes our scrum was really excellent and the set-piece in general worked really well.

“Hats off to the forwards — but in other areas of the game we just weren’t at the races.”

However, on a day that Ulster needed everything to go their way, losing O’Toole was just the start of their injury problems. Playmaker Billy Burns limped off with a calf injury after 16 minutes, forcing another positional switch as Faddes came on and Michael Lowry switched from fullback to 10, and scrum-half John Cooney ended the afternoon on the wing, where he scored a late try that will offer little consolation.

The fact is, Toulouse were fresher and faster in thought and deed all afternoon. They carved open the Ulster defence time and again to record their third score of 30 or more in as many games since returning to rugby after their six-month Covid-19 break.

It took them just two-and-a-half minutes to explode into action in front of a 5,000-strong home crowd. Wave after wave of attack eventually put Kolbe one-on-one with Jacob Stockdale. The Springbok stepped inside his man to score the first of Toulouse’s five tries.

By the time he scored his second just before halftime, glueing the unfortunate Stockdale to the turf again in the process, Ulster could have been in no doubt about the scale of the challenge they faced.

It took Ulster 25 minutes to trouble the scoreboard, courtesy of a Cooney penalty. It would be another 46 minutes — and four tries for Toulouse — before Cooney, now playing on the wing, to score Ulster’s next points, crossing for a consolation try.

That defensive solidity, missing in Toulouse’s two Top 14 games to date, when they conceded 33 and 23 points, will have also pleased Mola.

Kolbe’s brace bookended the first half, and Antoine Dupont raced over 10 minutes into the second period. Then former Connacht man Pita Ahki added a kick-and-chase score of individual brilliance, and Ramos finished off another Guitoune break.

TOULOUSE: T Ramos, Y Huget, S Guitoune P Ahki (Holmes 69), C Kolbe (Lebel 64), R Ntamack, A Dupont (Bales 64); S Tolofua, F Cros, J Kaino (captain), J Tekori (Meafou 54), R Arnold (Placines 64), C Faumina (Aldegheri 45), P Mauvaka (Marchand 45), C Baille (Neti, 52).

ULSTER: M Lowry, R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns (Faddes 16), J Cooney (Mathewson 52); N Timoney (Rea 43), J Murphy, S Reidy, I Henderson (Treadwell 56), A O’Connor (Carter 47), M Moore (Kane 64), R Herring (Andrew 64), J McGrath (O’Sullivan 48).

Referee: W Barnes (England)