First-year academy back row Alex Kendellen makes his Munster A debut at No.8
Matt Gallagher to start against Connacht A for first appearance in Munster jersey

The Irish-qualified former Saracens back joined Munster in the summer. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 11:39 AM
Simon Lewis

New signing Matt Gallagher will make his first appearance in a Munster jersey in Galway on Saturday after being named at full-back for the interprovincial A game against Connacht at the Sportsground (2pm).

The Irish-qualified former Saracens back joined Munster in the summer but was an unused replacement in the first Guinness PRO14 game after lockdown against Leinster on August 22, and did not feature in the province’s two matchday squads that followed.

Gallagher, 23, is one of 13 senior players in the 26-man Munster A squad captained by hooker Diarmuid Barron while fellow summer arrival Roman Salanoa, the former Leinster tighthead, is named on an extended replacements bench.

Nine academy players have been named in the starting XV with Ireland Under-20 duo Thomas Ahern in the second row and Jack Crowley at inside centre. Ben Healy is the starting 10 in a half-back partnership with fellow senior squad member Neil Cronin.

First-year academy back row Alex Kendellen makes his Munster A debut at No.8.

MUNSTER A: Matt Gallagher; Seán French, Alex McHenry, Jack Crowley, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron - captain, Keynan Knox; Paddy Kelly, Thomas Ahern; Jack Daly, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements from: Eoghan Clarke, Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Jake Flannery, Darren Sweetnam, Calvin Nash, Jonathan Wren.

