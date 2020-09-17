Leinster v Saracens: ‘These are the games you want to be involved in’

It will be some game for Hugo Keenan to make his European debut in this Saturday but much like every challenge the Leinster back has faced he appears set to meet this latest step up in class with a confidence belying his inexperience.

Keenan, 24, more than coped with his promotion to the Leinster back three in the winter of 2018 and picked up where he left off this season as filled the full-back’s jersey in the absence of both Rob Kearney and Jordan Larmour through the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Six Nations.

The next challenge was a switch to the right wing after Dave Kearney pulled up with hamstring trouble in the first game back from lockdown, and such was the confidence shown in him by the Leinster coaching staff that Keenan was the preferred option to start last week’s Guinness PRO14 final against Ulster when a selection based on experience would have seen Rob Kearney reinstated at number 15 and Larmour switch to the wing.

Leinster, their PRO14 title successfully retained for a third season in a row, resume their Heineken Champions Cup campaign on Saturday with a home quarter-final against defending champions Saracens, and whether Keenan continues to be the choice at 14 will be revealed when head coach Leo Cullen names his starting XV tomorrow at noon.

Yet Keenan, with a first winner’s medal in his possession, seems assured of at least a place in the matchday squad and an all-import European debut.

“I was 24th man for four of the last six (pool games),” he said. “I was there doing the warm-ups and being ready to play but the opportunity didn't come my way.

"I suppose I was knocking on the door then and if the chance comes I'll be delighted to.

"Sure this is what it's about really, these are the games you want to be involved in. I'm delighted to be in and take the chance when I got it (in the PRO14 knockout stages). It's been great to be back playing in general as well. It had obviously been such a long time off and to get back on the pitch with the lads again, it's exciting and it's been great.”

Keenan needed no reminder of the selection options available to Cullen so he has been grateful of the vote of confidence shown in him in recent weeks.

"Yeah absolutely, delighted to get the nod.

I suppose that gives me a bit of confidence that the coaches do trust me and do back me in these big games and then it's just about living up to it and take that chance then.

Facing Saracens this Saturday and a Scottish Lion in Sean Maitland as his potential opposite number, is some opportunity for a player who was very much on the outside looking in last season when the Londoners steamrollered his province in the final at Newcastle’s St James’ Park in May 2019.

"I didn't even get to go over. A few of the Academy boys, I think we watched it in Bective together. There was a set-up [there]. They wouldn't bring us over unfortunately.

“They are the defending champions, the best team in it; they are who you want to be playing against. It would be my first European Cup game. Yeah, it would be a step up.

"There's a lot of the England team in the Saracens side and they're obviously defending champions and they're an unbelievable side. It's as tough as you get really isn't it? It's a huge challenge.”