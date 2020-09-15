Martin Murphy to lead FAI, GAA and IRFU's plan to welcome back larger crowds

The country’s three main sporting bodies have established a working group to devise a roadmap for the safe return of spectators to stadia.

As they announced last week, the FAI, GAA and IRFU met to embark on devising a joint submission to the National Public Health Emergency Team and Government authorities about allowing more supporters attend games.

In light of today’s decision to allow crowds of 200 attend matches at 5,000 plus capacity venues, the working group has been confirmed and will be chaired by Aviva Stadium chairman Martin Murphy and include Sport Ireland representatives.

Working to develop a common set of guidelines and protocols, they aim to work with the statutory authorities “essential to the safe delivery of major sporting events”, engage with Government agencies “on the considerations and parameters applying to the number of people permitted at outdoor public gatherings” and access international best practice from governing bodies which already have welcomed back spectators in recent months.

Upon completing the roadmap, it will be presented to the Sport Expert Group.

Murphy said: “Sport plays a hugely important role in Irish society and by working together the FAI, GAA, and the IRFU will bring their collective expertise and learning to develop a roadmap for the safe return of spectators to the sports events they love and miss deeply.

“The number one consideration for this group is to seek a series of protocols, which would allow spectators back into sporting fixtures in a safe way, while complying fully with Government Health guidelines.

“Spectators are more than fans, they are an intrinsic part of any sporting occasion; they are the family and friends of the men and women who are representing their town, their county, their province or their country.

They are part of the sporting culture of our nation which is so critically important to our overall wellbeing.