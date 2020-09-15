Robin McBryde 'very happy' with Tadhg Furlong's progress in race to face Saracens 

Leinster are keeping their cards close over Tadhg Furlong’s chances of returning to face Heineken Champions Cup rivals Saracens this Saturday but there are signs the Ireland and Lions tighthead is winning his race to shake off a back injury.

Andrew Porter has stepped out from beneath Furlong’s shadow since the season restarted last month and played a pivotal role in helping Leo Cullen’s side to complete an unbeaten Guinness PRO14 campaign, one of the stars of the show as Ulster were defeated 27-5 in last Saturday’s final.

All the while, Furlong has been working his way back from a back problem that emerged in the final week of preparation before the August 22 resumption with yesterday’s squad update repeating the mantra offered these past two weeks that the 27-year-old Test star will continue to be monitored in training this week regarding his involvement in this Saturday’s European quarter-final at Aviva Stadium.

That was the word from the province yesterday lunchtime in its squad update but fresher news came from forwards coach Robin McBryde later in the afternoon. Fresh off the training ground and asked for his assessment of Furlong’s readiness for the considerable scrap ahead against the Saracens front row, the Welshman said: "We've just done some light scrummaging... well I say light, if there is any such thing as light scrummaging. He's come through that all right, anyway.

"Given the history and everything, you've to respect the medical opinion so it will be based around that, whether they think he's too much of a risk or not.

"As far as Tadhg is concerned, he was very happy with the way the session went and he felt well, so we'll see. We're training again tomorrow and we'll probably reassess tomorrow."

However well Furlong feels, head coach Cullen and McBryde must assess the pros and cons of deploying their first-choice tighthead in against the European champions without any game time since February 23, when Ireland played England at Twickenham.

"It's frustrating for Tadhg,” McBryde said. “With the calibre of opponents, yes, and it's a match, which is something we try and replicate in training to the best of our ability.

"We're fortunate that we've got a high calibre of players to train against as well and, from my own experience of being on the inside here, because we've got so much depth in the squad, those training sessions really have the intensity of some matches.

"I'm not going to say that they're exactly the same because you've got different demands but it's definitely something you can benefit from when you're working your way back from injury.

"That said, it's a big occasion so there's a lot of things we have to weigh up when we consider those options. We know that Tadhg is a vastly-experienced Lion, so we'll see how we go."

Leinster are playing a similar waiting game on their Ireland back-rower Dan Leavy, who is still waiting for his return from the serious knee injury he sustained in last season’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster 18 months ago.

Yet two days after he and Rob Kearney lifted the PRO14 trophy in an honour bestowed on the non-playing reserves by captain Johnny Sexton, Fergus McFadden returned to full training after a calf injury as he stepped up his bid to retire on a high note at the end of this European campaign.

While McFadden could be coming fresh into the Champions Cup quarter-final having not played since the restart, his squad-mates at least will be able to enjoy the unusual experience of having already played two knockout games on the way to PRO14 glory as they negotiate a much-changed end of season schedule following the Covid-19 shutdown. The Leinster forwards coach suggested the province will take any advantage they can against top-quality opposition in this rematch of last season’s final, which Saracens won 20-10 in Newcastle.

“Yeah, I suppose it's prepared us mentally anyway,” McBryde agreed yesterday. “We've got to go out here and be at our best here, there's no second chances.

“It's a step up. I don't mean that being disrespectful to Ulster at all. They came and gave us a good run for our money but Saracens, this is the one they want obviously - the big one.

“They're reigning champions and they're not going to relinquish that easily so a bit of a point to prove. They feel like the world is against them at the moment with Owen Farrell having the red card etc. (and missing the game through suspension).

“When you can create that type of environment, you come out fighting and I dare say that they'll be looking to come over here and make that point.”