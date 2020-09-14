Munster begin hunt for a new Head of Athletic Performance

Munster begin hunt for a new Head of Athletic Performance
Monday, September 14, 2020 - 17:35 PM
Simon Lewis

Munster will start the new season looking for a new Head of Athletic Performance after announcing that Denis Logan will depart the province at the end of October.

Logan, an American, will return home to the United States with his family due to personal reasons, the province said on Monday. He had been in the job just 28 months having joined from NFL franchise the Cleveland Browns in May 2018 as a replacement for South Africa-bound Aled Walters.

Munster and the IRFU will advertise the position next week while the new Guinness PRO14 season gets underway in 19 days on October 3, just four weeks after Johann van Graan’s side ended their 2019-20 campaign with a league semi-final defeat to Leinster.

Some senior players will be back in action this Saturday when a Munster A squad will travel to Galway for an interprovincial clash against Connacht A at the Sportsground. It is the first of a double-header with Peter Malone’s side the hosts at Thomond Park the following Saturday.

Munster’s academy squad joined the senior players at the province’s High Performance Centre in Limerick on Monday having previously trained at Thomond Park since the return from Covid-19 lockdown in late June.

Munster A head coach Malone will select a mix of senior and academy players for the trip to Galway.

