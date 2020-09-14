Fergus McFadden hoping for Leinster squad return

Fergus McFadden will return to full training this week as he steps up his bid to contribute to Leinster’s bid for European glory before he retires at the end of the season.

McFadden, 34, helped lift the Guinness PRO14 trophy on Saturday night with fellow retiree Rob Kearney as the pair of veteran non-playing squad members kicked off celebrations following Leinster’s 27-5 final win over Ulster at Aviva Stadium.

Now McFadden is aiming to return to the stadium in the matchday squad for this Saturday afternoon’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against defending champions Saracens having fully recovered from a calf injury and been cleared to resume training.

The versatile back’s addition to the selection mix gives head coach some options at last in a back three without wing Dave Kearney, who pulled a hamstring in Leinster’s restart game against Munster on August 22, and Adam Byrne, absent since the resumption of the season with a hamstring injury. Hugo Keenan, a day under 10 years younger than McFadden, has stepped up to the plate on the right wing in recent weeks.

New short-term signing Ciaran Parker, though, has completed his COVID-19 protocols having arrived from the UK following the former Munster tighthead’s loan from Jersey Reds and has started training with the squad.