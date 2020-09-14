Ulster must rebound from PRO14 heartbreak as they face stiff Toulouse challenge

Beaten Guinness PRO14 finalists Ulster will have to bounce from one huge challenge to another when they go to Toulouse for next Sunday’s European quarter-final but Dan McFarland insisted the size of the task was motivation enough for his players.

As returning captain Iain Henderson pinpointed his side’s inexperience of winning knockout games as contributing to the 27-5 loss to a Leinster side unbeaten in 25 games and with three straight PRO14 final successes, his head coach was trying to find inspiration from the examination his players will have to pass from the Champions Cup aristocrats at Stade Ernest-Wallon this weekend.

“Next week, it's tough,” McFarland said on Saturday night. “In eight days we play Toulouse who, I know they were eighth last year (in France’s Top 14), but if you watch them, they're one of the best teams in Europe. Size, speed, offload ability, they've got the best number nine (Antoine Dupont) in the world.

“Try and find a weakness in their game, it's really difficult. It's a challenge but it's a motivation. Different opposition, different competition, an actual crowd - wow - that's awesome even if it's only 5,000 Toulouse fans. We'll be motivated by that and we'll look forward to that challenge.”

Ireland lock Henderson, playing his first game since the restart following hip surgery during the summer, is yet to win silverware with his province and he said: “The areas where we're lacking, is the slight bit of experience of playing and winning knockout rugby games.

“Having the discipline that you need, going through the phases, not giving away a penalty, not crumbling. The phases that we put Leinster through, the majority of teams in the league would have cracked and a gap would have opened for somebody to slip through and score a try. Leinster didn't.

I think that's where they're the best, they're incredibly difficult to break down and not a lot of people score a lot of points on them. That's the main thing.

Asked how to break the glass ceiling and crack the knockout rugby code he added: “It's still eluding me. It's something we're still working on and something that we obviously haven't found the answer for yet… Going forward we have to make sure that we're continuing to push for championships and that's going to be a goal of ours, something that we keep tipping away at.

“I can guarantee you we won't stop here, we won't stop trying. We're going to try as hard as we can, and do everything we can, to get back into another final and try and crack it.”