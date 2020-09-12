Leinster v Ulster: Captaincy for PRO14 final Garry Ringrose's 'biggest honour'

Garry Ringrose experienced the biggest honour of his rugby life when he learned he would captain Leinster in tonight’s Guinness PRO14 final but quickly dismissed the moment as “irrelevant”.

Ringrose, 25, will captain his province for the first time on his 75th senior appearance when Leinster put their unbeaten season on the line against Ulster behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium. It gives the Ireland centre an opportunity to lead Leinster to its third title in as many seasons but any joy at being handed the captaincy by head coach Leo Cullen was short-lived.

“It’s probably the biggest honour of my rugby career… probably since I started playing rugby if I’m being honest,” Ringrose said yesterday as Cullen announced a team showing four changes from the XV which started the semi-final victory over Munster eight days ago.

“It’s an incredibly special moment, an incredibly special opportunity. When I found out it was a pretty cool moment but there is a but, I had to flick the switch and realise that’s irrelevant come Saturday, that what’s important is ultimately how we perform as a team.

So it was a special moment finding out but since then it’s been focused on what really matters this week.

That team over self mentality is possibly part of the reason Cullen bestowed the captaincy on the outside centre with club captain Johnny Sexton consigned to a replacement’s role from the bench in Dublin tonight.

“I think it’s when you see people influencing the group really and he’s such a key student of the game really,” Cullen said of Ringrose.

“He’s always looking to improve himself, whether that’s his attacking skills, his defensive reading of the game, understanding the situations so then you bring him into our leadership group.

“We had a leadership group last year which since we’ve restarted that has changed slightly with some of the personnel in it and because Garry was away at the World Cup, he’s not around for pre-season but now because we’ve had this pre-season together he’s very much more involved in the running of the way we do things and you can see the players, how they view him as well.

"He’s such a key talker in the group as it is anyway.

He’s very strong on both sides of the ball, attack and defence, his game understanding is good and I think he’ll hopefully do a good job for us.