Leinster v Ulster: Three key battles that will determine the PRO14 final

Robbie Henshaw v Stuart McCloskey: Two big beasts of their respective midfields and both essential to getting their teams on the front foot from inside centre. Leinster, with Ciaran Frawley at number 12, did a great job of limiting McCloskey’s impact with the ball in hand in their first meeting since the restart on August 29 but Henshaw will also have to find a way to penetrate a rock-solid Ulster defensive line led by his opposite number in order to release centre partner Garry Ringrose and a potent back three beyond him of James Lowe, Hugo Keenan and Jordan Larmour.

Josh van der Flier v Marcel Coetzee: Given that Leinster openside Will Connors chop-tackled the hard-running Ulster No.8 Coetzee and his big ball-carrying team-mates out of the game at the Aviva in Round 15 and then repeated the trick against Munster’s CJ Stander in last weekend’s semi-final, there will be a lot demanded of the energetic and hard-working van der Flier tonight.

Let Coetzee run free and he can cause havoc, his offloading instincts potentially game-breaking if he is allowed to pass out of contact, so the onus will be van der Flier to keep a close eye on the South African and Ulster’s other big ball-carrying threats.

James Ryan v Iain Henderson: So often team-mates in the green of Ireland, these locks will both be starting for the first time in tonight’s PRO14 final since respective surgeries on shoulder and hip issues so perhaps we should not expect too many fireworks.

Then again, these are explosive figures in their province’s packs and this is a head-to-head contest with lots of exciting potential. Ryan not only adds a layer of lineout security that was lacking at the restart but also provides the necessary go-forward ball in open play that Henderson will be charged with halting as well as providing his Ulster with the same.