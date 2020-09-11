Ulster's defiant Rob Lyttle: 'It's time we stepped up and won it ourselves'

It was Rob Lyttle’s try that sparked an unlikely semi-final comeback in Edinburgh last weekend but the Ulster wing knows merely reaching the Guinness PRO14 final is only half the job, beating Leinster in Dublin tomorrow a stiffer challenge altogether.

For all the drama of Ulster’s comeback from a 12-0 deficit at Murrayfield last Saturday, sparked by Lyttle’s 53rd-minute dart in off his wing and completed by the goal-kicking heroics of Ian Madigan, the joy at defeating the Conference B winners 22-19 quickly gave way to the reality that the province’s nemesis were the team standing between them and a first trophy since 2006.

The odds are stacked against the Ulsterman as they try and halt Leinster’s unbeaten season at the final hurdle and deny Leo Cullen’s men a third PRO14 title in a row.

Ulster’s last win over the province on Lansdowne Road came in a 1989 interprovincial meeting and they have lost twice to them at Aviva Stadium in the last 18 months, a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final in March 2019 and a 28-20 league defeat two weeks ago.

Lyttle, 23, is not one to dwell too much on past events saying, “I'm sick of hearing about when Ulster last won silverware, so it's time we stepped up and won it ourselves”.

So in response to the suggestion that Ulster have been written off in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, he said: “We try not to focus too much on Leinster. It's very clear they are the favourites, they haven't lost a game. We're not going down to lose, we're going down to win. If we put in our best shift and Leinster turn up with their best and beat us, well... as long as we play our best and put our best performance I think we'll be more than good enough.”

Ulster under head coach Dan McFarland these last two seasons have undergone something of a culture shift that has been reflected by improved performances on the pitch, resulting in a first PRO14 final appearance since 2013 and another visit to the European quarter-finals, with a trip to Toulouse next weekend.

Lyttle is enjoying life with the province.

“It's really good. You have guys who are very experienced, a couple of guys who have played for the Lions and internationals who are mixing with guys like me who have only ever played for Ulster. There's no big egos, it's just a good collective team, and that's what will stand us in good stead. There are experienced guys who have been there and lost in finals, and there are young guys who are hungry. We're looking to win, we're not looking to be another team who loses in a final.”