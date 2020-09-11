Ulster's defiant Rob Lyttle: 'It's time we stepped up and won it ourselves'

Ulster under head coach Dan McFarland these last two seasons have undergone something of a culture shift that has been reflected by improved performances on the pitch
Ulster's defiant Rob Lyttle: 'It's time we stepped up and won it ourselves'
Friday, September 11, 2020 - 06:30 AM
Simon Lewis

It was Rob Lyttle’s try that sparked an unlikely semi-final comeback in Edinburgh last weekend but the Ulster wing knows merely reaching the Guinness PRO14 final is only half the job, beating Leinster in Dublin tomorrow a stiffer challenge altogether.

For all the drama of Ulster’s comeback from a 12-0 deficit at Murrayfield last Saturday, sparked by Lyttle’s 53rd-minute dart in off his wing and completed by the goal-kicking heroics of Ian Madigan, the joy at defeating the Conference B winners 22-19 quickly gave way to the reality that the province’s nemesis were the team standing between them and a first trophy since 2006.

The odds are stacked against the Ulsterman as they try and halt Leinster’s unbeaten season at the final hurdle and deny Leo Cullen’s men a third PRO14 title in a row.

Ulster’s last win over the province on Lansdowne Road came in a 1989 interprovincial meeting and they have lost twice to them at Aviva Stadium in the last 18 months, a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final in March 2019 and a 28-20 league defeat two weeks ago.

Lyttle, 23, is not one to dwell too much on past events saying, “I'm sick of hearing about when Ulster last won silverware, so it's time we stepped up and won it ourselves”.

So in response to the suggestion that Ulster have been written off in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, he said: “We try not to focus too much on Leinster. It's very clear they are the favourites, they haven't lost a game. We're not going down to lose, we're going down to win. If we put in our best shift and Leinster turn up with their best and beat us, well... as long as we play our best and put our best performance I think we'll be more than good enough.” 

Ulster under head coach Dan McFarland these last two seasons have undergone something of a culture shift that has been reflected by improved performances on the pitch, resulting in a first PRO14 final appearance since 2013 and another visit to the European quarter-finals, with a trip to Toulouse next weekend.

Lyttle is enjoying life with the province.

“It's really good. You have guys who are very experienced, a couple of guys who have played for the Lions and internationals who are mixing with guys like me who have only ever played for Ulster. There's no big egos, it's just a good collective team, and that's what will stand us in good stead. There are experienced guys who have been there and lost in finals, and there are young guys who are hungry. We're looking to win, we're not looking to be another team who loses in a final.”

More in this section

England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Relief for IRFU as new Autumn tournament fills void
England v South Africa - 2019 Rugby World Cup - Final - Yokohama Stadium England cautiously optimistic fans will be able to attend Autumn Nations Cup
A view of an Ireland Rugby Football Union crest 25/2/2017 Ireland kick off Autumn at home to Wales

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up