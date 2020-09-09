Ian Madigan already feeling the love at Ulster

Repetition is everything for goal kickers. When Ian Madigan stood over the injury-time penalty that would beat Edinburgh last weekend and take Ulster though to a first league final in seven years he clicked into a familiar gear of processes and thoughts.

Skills coach Dan Soper likes to manufacture pressure kicks in training, pitting all the kickers against each other, and Madigan would have automatically cleared his mind of negative thoughts and focused in on the task at hand.

That means keeping the toe pointed down, sweeping through the ball and ensuring a long follow through. He kicks with a draw off the tee so the ball starts right and works its way back in to centre.

Soper will give him some water and they’ll judge the wind and pick a line together.

There was one variation to all this on Saturday.

“Before I hit the kick, Al O’Connor was captain and he told me he loved me, which was a nice touch,” Madigan laughed. “I only know him a couple of weeks but for him to be expressing his love for me, it gave me a boost of confidence! That could have been the difference.”

Madigan, a second-half replacement for Billy Burns at out-half, had already nailed a crucial conversion to bring the scores level in a game which Ulster trailed 12-0 and by 19-7, the latter with an hour played. Head coach Dan McFarland described him as “big time” afterwards.

“Aw, I dunno. The big reason why we play the game is to be put in those big pressure situations. I do enjoy it. Sometimes I question why I do it to myself, but it’s pretty rewarding when it goes over.

“It’s exhilarating. You put a lot of work in.

“It probably hasn’t been the easiest 18 months for me, but, look, you just graft away and when it comes good for you it’s extra sweet.”

It’s a wholesale change of fortunes for a player who found himself sidelined far too often at Bristol but he has now written himself into Ulster folklore after just three appearances. The Guinness PRO14 semi-final win in Murrayfield was just the province’s second in nine attempts.

Madigan’s intervention was not the only one of note off the bench. Jack McGrath and Marty Moore, both of them decorated Irish internationals, were part of the second wave. So too John Andrews who scored their second of three tries.

Most notable of all was the fact that John Cooney, the club’s player of the year this past two seasons and a man pushing Conor Murray for an Ireland jersey, was replaced at half-time by former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson.

That was the bravest of all the big calls McFarland made and their introductions had a desired impact and the wholesale buy-in of the squad was highlighted later by Burns’ complimentary words for the man who took his place and came out the hero.

It’s a culture that Madigan has noted and warmed to instantly with the former Leinster star explaining at length how his cordial and healthy working relationship with Burns and Bill Johnston is the most profitable course of action for the players and the club alike.

“I don’t think every team works that way, and only certain personalities are suited to it, but that’s my philosophy anyway. If that means he’s going out and getting man of the match then I can look at myself and say ‘yeah, I’ve been part of that’, and I can be true to myself and it gives me a good feeling.

“At the same time, it doesn’t mean we’re not competitive against each other.

“When the time comes, we’ll go bloody hard to compete, and that’s what we have to be doing to be at our best and drive the team forward. That competitive drive hasn’t diminished as the years have gone on, and that’s something we all pride ourselves on.”