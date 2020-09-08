Conor Murray facing scan on thigh injury

Conor Murray will undergo a scan to assess the severity of a thigh injury sustained in Munster's PRO14 semi-final loss to Leinster.

The scrum-half was replaced on the 70-minute mark by Craig Casey and faces a tight turnaround to be fit for the 2020-21 campaign.

The new season will begin in just over three weeks' time, with the PRO14 restart provisionally set for the weekend of October 3. Ireland's Six Nations title bid resumes three weeks later as they host Italy on October 24 ahead of the final round of games a week later.

The Munster squad will have a week off next week before returning to training on the week of September 21.

One player ruled out of the early months of next season is RG Snyman, who underwent surgery on his torn ACL, with the province reporting the procedure went "very well". He has begun his rehabilitation.

Andrew Conway was removed from last Friday's semi-final with a head injury and has begun the return-to-play protocols, while Jean Kleyn (neck) will begin his re-integration to training this week.

The province's ankle injury victims, Joey Carbery, Dan Goggin, and Dave Kilcoyne, are continuing their rehabilitation work.