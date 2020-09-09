Andrew Porter: 'Leinster still looking to play to our best standards'

From family members to the Ulster front row, there are close connections everywhere in Andrew Porter’s sporting life.

This has been the season the 24-year-old tighthead prop has come of age, starting more games than in his previous three with his native province. And with Leinster and Ireland first-choice Tadhg Furlong’s participation at Aviva Stadium this weekend under review due to a troublesome back, Porter seems almost certain to start his first cup final in Saturday's Guinness PRO14 decider at the Aviva Stadium.

A shame, then, that, like the rest of the protagonists from the rival provinces, there will be no family members there to share the moment as the Aviva remains off-limits to spectators in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but Porter is assured of the support, just as he has been throughout his career.

It is a sporting family, dad Ernie a former Old Wesley player while his late mother Wendy encouraged Porter’s love of rugby before her death from cancer when he was 12 while sisters Leigh, a powerlifter, and Erica, a hockey player, are active as well as supportive of their younger brother.

"It's great, they’re my number one fans,” the Leinster prop said. “I'm the baby of the family, they're always looking after me. They're so invested in what I'm doing and they've been there for me every step of the way. My sister (Leigh) is a personal trainer so she was keeping me under a strict routine of diet and exercise over the lockdown period. It's great to have a family that is interested."

Porter is happy about his form and making the most of the opportunity to start consecutive games at the business end of the season, if that comes to pass Saturday. His two recent starts, both against Munster, have set him up well for a run at Ulster.

"As a tighthead, you're expected to scrum first and then let everything else fall into place. I'm feeling good around the park, getting those good minutes under my belt. That's important after such a long time out because you can't really replicate that kind of match fitness in training. It is a big opportunity for me and I'm just trying to nail my basics, trying to do my job and getting to my flow again."

Last Friday’s semi-final win over Munster was a tight affair with only one try in it that was likened to a chess match by Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi.

“It was a bit strange, there wasn't as much contact as the first Munster game we played two weeks ago with their change of tactics. In that sense, it was different and it was a bit difficult to get into the flow of our game at times.

"Obviously, there are bits of our game that we need to improve on so we can get into that flow in terms of our ruck and our carry. We just gave away too many penalties, too many for our standards.

"We know we have another few gears left in us in terms of where we left off before all the Covid restrictions came in. We're still looking to play to our best standards and looking to get a bit more out of ourselves."

The Ireland front-rower who crossed sides to tighthead in the Leinster academy is under no illusions as to his potential match-up with either of Ulster's looseheads, former Leinster men Jack McGrath and Eric O’Sullivan.

"I would have played with Eric at Leinster U20s when I was a loosehead. I've scrummed against him a few times,” Porter said. "I know Jack from scrumming against him in training and playing with him. They're two very good looseheads and I'll have to be on my best game coming up against them."