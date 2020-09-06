Twenty minutes of defiance bucks Ulster's semi-final trend

Edinburgh 19 Ulster 22

For a team with such a dismal record in knockout rugby, Ulster’s dramatic late win in Murrayfield was a significant moment, but head coach Dan McFarland says “a giant step forward” will be needed to derail Leinster’s bid for a three-in-a-row of PRO14 titles.

Ian Madigan heralded his comeback to Irish rugby after a four-year absence with two clutch penalties from long range in the last five minutes to give Ulster just a second win in nine semi-finals and tee up a first final appearance in seven years at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday night.

“He’s big time, isn’t he?” said McFarland of Madigan, who was not alone in making a big impact from the bench as McFarland’s team twice came from 12 points down against first-time semi-finalists Edinburgh.

“Anybody who knows him knows he is big time. I watched him kick goals at the end of games, watched him make plays in crucial moments at the end of games and he did a great job.

“We needed a bit of impact there and that’s not to take away from Billy (Burns) because he’s gone well but, to have a 10 to come off the bench and make an impact like that it’s pretty important, we all know that.”

Burns was generous in his praise for Madigan, whom he called a mentor and insisted, “has oozed class since he’s been here”.

“He has played in a lot of big games and both himself and Alby (Mathewson) have offered a huge amount. There’s no egos or anything, they are two great additions.

“It was a huge effort from the whole 23 but we have to keep our feet on the ground because no-one remembers semi-final winners.”

After one year at Bordeaux and three at Bristol, Madigan is clearly enjoying life in Belfast where he feels valued and appreciated.

“To come into a team that is so welcoming means so much to me,” said Madigan, who now has the chance to make a similar impact against his old team in Saturday’s showdown.

“There’s been a great legacy of goalkickers at this club with Ruan (Pienaar) and John (Cooney) and it’s nice to continue that.”

Ulster continued their post-lockdown trend of starting really slowly, yet trailing just 5-0 at half time to a Stuart McInally try was hardly a disaster.

Defensive organisation ensured they just about curbed the effervescent South African wing Duhan van der Merwe and the devilish threat of Hamish Watson.

When Chris Deane tagged on Edinburgh’s third try at 19-7, even in an empty stadium it looked like the long-established pattern of home sides winning semi-finals would continue.

From somewhere deep inside, Ulster magicked up the most significant 20 minutes of the Dan McFarland era.

Two tries from rolling mauls, from Rob Herring and John Andrew, teed up the grandstand finish with Madigan centre stage.

“The mental challenge in going away and winning in a semi-final is huge, absolutely huge,” said McFarland.

Scores for Edinburgh: Tries: McInally, Graham, Dean. Cons: Van Der Walt 2.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries: Lyttle, Herring, Andrew. Cons: Burns, Madigan. Pens: Madigan.

EDINBURGH: Kinghorn, Graham, Bennett, Dean, Van Der Merwe, Van Der Walt, Groom, Sutherland, McInally, Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Taylor for Dean (59), Shiel for Groom (76), Schoeman for Sutherland (52), Willemse for McInally (69), Berghan for Nel (48), Davidson for Toolis (69), Ritchie for Mata (64). Not Used: Chamberlain.

ULSTER: Stockdale, Ludik, Hume, McCloskey, Lyttle, Burns, Cooney, O’Sullivan, Herring, O’Toole, A. O’Connor, Carter, Rea, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Lowry for Ludik (41), Madigan for Burns (70), Mathewson for Cooney (41), McGrath for O’Sullivan (52), Andrew for Herring (70), M. Moore for O’Toole (52), Treadwell for Carter (49). Not Used: Reidy.

Ref: Frank Murphy (Ireland).