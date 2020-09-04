How Leinster must adjust to maintain dominance over Munster

It says much about Munster’s progress after an extended period under Johann van Graan’s new coaching ticket that the province emerged from lockdown looking an altogether more dangerous proposition than before rugby ground to a halt.

Their performance in the Guinness PRO14 restart game against Leinster certainly made the unbeaten champions sit up and take notice and though Leo Cullen’s side prevailed 27-25 at Aviva Stadium 13 days ago, Munster’s impact on that game and their subsequent seven-try victory over Connacht has forced a rethink in terms of the way tonight’s league semi-final will be approached.

Leinster remain firm favourites and if they extend their winning streak to 22 games for the 2019-20 campaign in all competitions it will mean an eighth win in nine meetings against their neighbours and a third straight PRO14 semi-final success.

So how do Leinster plan to stay dominant in tonight’s latest head-to-head? The champions have done their homework and senior coach Stuart Lancaster said this week that lessons have been learned from that first meeting and Munster’s subsequent 49-12 victory over 13-man Connacht five days ago.

"In the end we got the win, but it was by no means comfortable by any stretch of the imagination,” Lancaster said.

"I thought we learned a lot of lessons from Munster and I felt we applied them better against Ulster, albeit with a different team, so the challenge now is to get the selection right but also to get the performance right on what's going to be a massive block of games for us.”

So what do Leinster need to do better and where can Munster hurt them again if they fail to improve?

Defending the Skies

Leinster full-back Jordan Larmour was given a torrid time under the high ball and they will try to both snuff out the source by closing down Conor Murray at the base of the ruck before he gets a chance to launch his box kicks, be more effective in slowing down the chasing prowess of Keith Earls and Andrew Conway and if they do manage to get up and challenge the catcher, make sure it’s a competitive contest.

Larmour has been entrusted with the full-back jersey once more rather than Rob Kearney and will have Hugo Keenan on his wing, another with full-back experience.

"I mean obviously you know it's coming but you still have to do something about it,” Lancaster said.

Stop CJ

The return of Dan Leavy has not materialised but Leinster’s variety of riches remains as they bid to nullify the breakdown and carrying menace of Munster No.8 CJ Stander, such a disruptive influence over the ball in the first game, securing five turnovers as Leinster conceded 17 penalties to Munster’s nine.

There will be more to Munster’s armoury than Stander, whose back-row partners Peter O’Mahony and Jack O’Donoghue will be augmented by the jackaling skills of a fit-again Tadhg Beirne, but it is the Ireland No.8 who has been keeping Leinster’s think tank occupied.

“He’s very strong when he gets into the space,” Cullen said yesterday. “Getting in ahead of him really is probably the biggest thing but he is strong, got a number of turnovers the last day so he’s one that we need to have a keen eye out for.”

To that end Leinster have made a significant selection at openside flanker to work alongside Caelan Doris and Jack Conan. What Stander was to Leinster, Will Connors was to Ulster last weekend, his chop-tackling prowess helping to take the sting out of the Ulstermen’s chief carrying threats, Marcel Coetzee and Stuart McCloskey, and earning him a start ahead of the considerable talents and energy of Josh van der Flier.

Securing Lineout Ball

Leinster’s aerial problems, they are still without the injured James Ryan, also extend to the set-piece where Munster secured all 13 of their own throws while they retrieved only eight of 11.

Nor was it a one-off for Munster as they continued their impressive form the following weekend by winning all 22 of their throws against Connacht much to the delight of new forwards coach Graham Rowntree.

“I’ve been really impressed with how diligent we are around the lineout. That’s from Johann and down to Billy (Holland) and Tadhg (Beirne) and the guys who run and push the lineout, and we’ve got some good jumpers in there.

“But we’re mindful that we’re going to be going up against a very good lineout on Friday, so it’s going to have to be good again.”

Leinster have turned to their most reliable leader in Devin Toner to steady the ship, as he did last Saturday against Ulster when the return was 14 from 14. Despite the claims of a dynamic and effective ball-playing lock in Ryan Baird, Toner will partner former Wallaby Scott Fardy as they seek to consolidate their set-piece.