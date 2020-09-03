Sene Naoupu: 'I had to start with walking, building up into a slow jog'

IT is not stretching credibility to argue that Sene Naoupu is one of the ‘hardest’ rugby players on this island right now.

The Old Belvedere and Irish centre is known for always putting her body on the line, and one typically tenacious tackle saw her stretchered off, with a shoulder stinger, in the late stages of Ireland’s Six Nations defeat by England last February.

But it’s what followed that underlines just how teak-tough she is.

The results of a precautionary MRI on her injury hit her like a bolt from the blue; the scan had found a tumour on her neck.

While everyone else was reeling from Covid and lockdown, Naoupu had the additional turmoil of a potentially life-changing illness, and the pressure on the national health system meant she couldn’t have the surgery until July.

She had to work with a voice coach post-op and her voice is still noticeably hoarse.

Yet there she was last weekend, as fierce and enthusiastic as ever, back in the middle of Adam Grigg’s first training session with the Irish women’s team since lockdown.

To get back so quickly, even if she’s not quite in full contact training yet, is testament to Naoupu’s unquenchable spirit and competitiveness.

Most of us would be throwing ourselves a pity party after such a health scare yet, somehow, it only seems to have made her even more positive than usual.

“It was obviously a bit of a shock,” she admits.

“But at the same time, I’m thankful that the experts in the Department of Vascular Surgery in St Vincent’s were able to completely extract and excise the tumour and I can move on and look forward.

“I’m also very conscious that some people are still waiting for surgery, some people are way worse off from a health point of view and have family members that might struggling at this time too so look, I’m grand!

“I had the opportunity to mentally prepare myself, and having that work done meant that the post-surgery was easier and everything has gone to plan.”

It put a rare stop to Naoupu’s constant gallop and when she resumed exercise, three to four weeks after surgery, she was only allowed to walk.

“That’s why I love promoting this event,” she enthused at the launch of the fifth Active Ireland 'National Fitness Day' (September 24th).

“I had to start with walking, building up into a slow jog. Like anyone else out there I literally had to put one foot after the other.”

She could, remarkably, yet be ready for Ireland’s two re-arranged Six Nations this Autumn – against Italy on the weekend of October 24 and France on the weekend of October 31.

Those games now have additional importance as preparation for Ireland’s first shot at getting back into the 2021 World Cup, via a round-robin European qualification tournament in December.

“I'm taking it a day at a time and following the expert advice so it will just depend. We’ll see how I go in training but, at the same time, competition for places is really competitive, which is brilliant.”

She deserves a medal too for her diplomacy, responding to a question on last week’s shirt controversy with her iron fist still encased in a velvet glove.

Manufacturers Canterbury launched their first-ever customised Ireland’s women’s shirt with great fanfare, only to be hit by a volley of criticism for using models, not actual players, in an online promotion that differed significantly to their live launch with male players.

“I think it has provided an opportunity and a reminder, in a positive way, to ensure equal opportunity for girls and women in sport,” Naoupu says tactfully.

“I felt very proud to be part of a global rugby community that is able to create the change, start the conversation. I felt very humbled to be in that space at a time when that's what it will take, and that's what it's taken. That's the reality.” She’s also hoping that the way the nation embraced physical activity during Lockdown will continue, especially on September 24.

“It’s been very positive to see people out and about during Lockdown and I’m hoping the nation will stay active now,” she stresses. “That’s the important thing, to keep it a habit.”

*Ireland’s fifth National Fitness Day takes place on Thursday September 24 when a variety of sports, facilities and classes will be available free. See www.nationalfitnessday.ie and Active Ireland’s social media channels.