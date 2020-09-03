Clean bill of health for provinces ahead of PRO14 semis

There was another round of Covid-free test results back from Ireland’s three Guinness PRO14 semi-finalist provinces, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday.

There were zero positive results from 234 tests of players and staff from Leinster, Munster and Ulster as well as the seven Irish match officials on duty this weekend as the IRFU carried out its weekly PCR testing.

Leinster face Munster at Aviva Stadium on Friday night while Ulster travel to Scotland to play Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday. The all-clear given on Thursday indicates that the previous week’s outbreak in the Ulster academy, where eight players tested positive, has been successfully contained. A Munster academy player reported symptoms last month on the weekend before the PRO14 restart game and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 but had already been quarantined.

Those nine positive tests from academy players represent the only confirmed cases to date within Irish professional rugby from the 1472 tests conducted since training resumed in late June.