Champions Cup bosses hope less is more with one-off format

Heineken Champions Cup organisers will be hoping less can mean more after unveiling their plans for a one-off competition format for 2020-21.

While the number of participants will rise from 20 to 24 in response to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on domestic leagues since March, European Professional Club Rugby has decided on fewer games and pools, and a reduction in the number of match weekends in search of a viable format for an ongoing public health emergency across its catchment area.

More clubs means that all four Irish provinces will be in the 20-21 pool draw, that was made clear from a long way out when the Guinness PRO14 decided to cut short its 19-20 campaign and froze the qualification process for Europe at the point before it was suspended indefinitely last March. There will be eight teams apiece from the PRO14, France’s Top14, which abandoned its 19-20 season with immediate effect six months ago, and England’s Gallagher Premiership, whose grand final will not be played until October 24.

Instead of the customary five pools of four, next season’s Champions Cup will begin on the weekend of December 11-13, with two pools of 12, each club playing four games instead of six, and only against teams not from their own leagues.

The reduction in pool games may hit clubs in the pocket, assuming spectators are allowed back into stadia before too long, with the loss of one home game each, which in the case of the Irish provinces will mean missing out on a sell-out crowd if their supporters' love affair with European club rugby is any guide. But there is added incentive to make the top four in each pool and progress to the quarter-finals, which will be played as home and away legs, thereby guaranteeing a home knockout game.

EPCR confirmed yesterday that aggregate scores over the two legs would decide the quarters with the clubs ranked numbers one and two after the pool stage given home advantage in the second leg.

Though there was inevitably some confusion when the details were announced yesterday, and a clarification later in the day from the PRO14 on their seedings for the Champions Cup pool draw, there does not seem to be any dilution of the essence of what makes the Champions Cup so popular in these parts.

It also added extra emphasis, if any were needed, for the PRO14 semi-finalists with the winners of Leinster v Munster tomorrow night and Saturday’s Edinburgh v Ulster clash being awarded Tier 1 status for the pool draw and the prospect of facing two teams from Tier 4 in their four pool games.

The losing semi-finalists will go into Tier 2 and face Tier 3 teams in their European pool, though they will be kept apart from Scarlets and Glasgow Warriors while Connacht will go into the hat with a Tier 4 seeding along with the Dragons.

Leinster and Ulster still have business to attend to in this season’s competition with quarter-finals looming against Saracens and Toulouse on September 18 and 19 respectively and an October 17 final still in their sights. Yet the 20-21 tournament format does throw up the intriguing possibility of an Irish team in Tier 2 facing Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the pool stages, though there needs to be a lot to fall into place for that to happen when the draw is made towards the end of October, once the Premiership is finally done and dusted and their qualifying teams decided.

It is a format unanimously agreed by the EPCR Board, on which the IRFU has two seats, and while clubs will miss gate receipts from their lost home game, broadcasters will have fewer matches on their schedules, even with an expanded knockout stage, though with those two-legged affairs almost certainly guaranteeing the drama we have come to expect from our do-or-die European nights, they should not be at a loss for viewers.