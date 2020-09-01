Declan Kidney leads tributes as Exiles' Conor Gilsenan forced to retire

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney has paid tribute to the club’s back-rower, Conor Gilsenan, after the former Leinster forward was forced to retire with immediate effect due to medical reasons.

Gilsenan, 27, made his final appearance for the Exiles against Bayonne last November having played more than 70 times for the club he joined from Leinster in the summer of 2014. The Mullingar native also captained London Irish several times.

Kidney said: “Conor is everything that is good about London Irish, always very welcoming, positive, and determined.

In a club of Exiles, he welcomed everyone with open arms and as hard as he worked on the pitch, where he gave every minute everything he had, he did likewise off the pitch by continually looking out for his fellow players and clubmates.

“All at London Irish thank Conor for his dedicated service and wish him the very best for his future.”

Gilsenan said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am wrapping up my career in rugby and my time with London Irish. A club that quickly became my adopted home over the past six years.

“I have played with some incredible players, built relationships with extraordinary people, and represented a special club with great supporters. Thanks to everyone who played a part in my time at Irish, fond memories I will take with me for a lifetime.

The future is bright for the club with the move back to London on the horizon and I look forward to supporting the boys in Brentford.

Meanwhile, French rugby’s start to the 2020-21 Top14 season has been dealt a blow with the postponement of Stade Francais’ home opener against Bordeaux-Begles on Friday night.

Ligue National Rugby confirmed the postponement yesterday after the Parisian club notified them that they were unable to name the required number of front-row players and the decision was taken on the grounds of player safety.

Stade Francais’s squad last month returned from a training camp in Nice with 25 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases and the club’s management of their pre-season activity is to be investigated by the league.