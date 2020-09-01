Stuart Lancaster: Winning streak will mean nothing if Munster beat us

Leinster’s season-long winning streak will count for nothing if Munster bring it to an end on Friday night, Stuart Lancaster has warned his boys in blue.

The old rivals meet for the second time in three weeks at Aviva Stadium as the Guinness PRO14 season moves into knockout mode with the first of the weekend’s semi-finals. Leinster’s interprovincial victories over Munster and Ulster since Irish rugby’s restart a fortnight ago have extended their 2019-20 unbeaten run to 21 matches in all competitions and they have now won 23 games in a row since last season’s Heineken Champions Cup final loss to Saracens in Newcastle in May 2019, when they finished off that season with a second consecutive PRO14 title.

Leinster are still chasing a double with a European quarter-final against Saracens looming on September 18 but their senior coach knows better than to look anywhere beyond the game right in front of them.

"It's all on this week, it's all on this week,” Lancaster said. “There's no doubt in my mind that if you start thinking too far ahead about finals or quarter-finals or semi-finals in Europe, then you're going to come unstuck this weekend against a team that's highly-motivated, extremely well-coached, full of high-quality players who haven't got a European competition to worry about. This is their season, it's our season.

"You don't want to put all the work into a PRO14 season and then come unstuck in a semi-final by not preparing properly and giving it the credit it deserves. People have worked too hard for that so there's absolutely no doubt.

It feels like a big week this week and I can guarantee you no one is thinking about next week.

The former England head coach yesterday recalled the sinking feeling Leinster experienced during his first season as Leo Cullen’s right-hand man when all their good work to reach the PRO14 play-offs was hijacked by Wayne Pivac’s Scarlets at the RDS in 2017.

"You have to change your mindset, because it's absolutely irrelevant how many games we've won prior to this semi-final. I remember the 2016/17 season we played some great rugby across the board, scored 90 odd tries in the season but we lost against Scarlets in the PRO14 semi-final and that defeat still sticks in everyone's throats to this day.

"It's irrelevant what you've done previously, it's about flicking that switch and understanding what knockout rugby really means. There is enough experience in the room to know that, but it's not a bad thing to remind them once or twice."

Lancaster agreed Friday’s rematch with Munster, a third straight semi-final between the provinces and a second in the last three weeks following Leinster’s 27-25 win on August 22, will be the defending champions’ toughest game of the season to date, despite all of those meetings being victories.

"Without a doubt. It will be, it's everything for both teams. We want to reach the final, we want to be competing in finals rugby and to lose a semi-final and having a week off with no game at the end of next week doesn't bear thinking about.

"Particularly in the lead up to a European Cup quarter-final. We want to get momentum, we want to keep momentum. For Munster themselves, they don't have the European to worry about. Therefore their season is defined ultimately by this game as well."