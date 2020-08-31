No fresh injury problems for Munster

Johann van Graan was spared the disruption of further injuries to his beleaguered squad
Munster’s Damian de AllendePicture: ©INPHO/James Crombie
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 18:09 PM
Simon Lewis

Johann van Graan was spared the disruption of further injuries to his beleaguered squad on Monday as Munster reported no new fitness issues from the weekend ahead of Friday’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final with Leinster.

After having to deal with the losses of fly-half Joey Carbery for an indefinite period following a setback in his rehabilitation from ankle surgery and then a serious knee injury for new signing RG Snyman just seven minutes into the South African’s debut against Leinster on August 22, when they also picked up injuries to Jean Kleyn (neck) and Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), there will have been relief in the Munster camp to have the squad emerge unscathed from Sunday’s bonus-point victory over Connacht.

Snyman is set to undergo surgery this week following the Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear he suffered in the season restart loss to Leinster and there were fears his fellow World Cup-winning summer arrival Damian de Allende could be in trouble after he was withdrawn eight minutes before full-time on Sunday, following a bang on the face. 

The Springbok centre had been taken off despite Munster using all their replacements but de Allende was not mentioned in Monday’s injury update issued by the province.

Another summer signing, former Leinster tighthead prop Roman Salanoa, will return to full training this week following an abdominal injury, though with just a five-day turnaround from the 49-12 Connacht victory and Friday night’s semi against Leinster behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium, it would appear unlikely the Hawaiian-born front-rower would be ready to face his old province.

Munster had a recovery day on Monday and speaking on Sunday evening following the Connacht win, van Graan said his squad would have just one 60-minute training session to prepare to face Leinster before returning to Dublin on Thursday ahead of Friday night’s knockout derby clash.

