Handre Pollard backs Synman to bounce back from ACL tear

South Africa’s World Cup winning out-half Handre Pollard believes RG Synman will come back from his injury nightmare and have a major impact with Munster in the coming seasons.

And the 26-year old reckons his former Springbok coach Johann van Graan has carried out a double swoop by also bringing Damian de Allende to Munster.

Synman faces six to 12 months on the sideline recovering from the ACL tear he suffered just seven minutes into his debut against Leinster.

Pollard, who joined Montpellier after their World Cup win, said he is in constant contact with Munster’s new signings and will be closely following their progress.

“They are two of my best mates, we speak almost every day. It is just heart-breaking for him (Synman). I know Johann had massive plans for him and Damian coming to Munster. They are two great signings.

“I had the same injury three years ago and I have been chatting to him a lot. He will come back stronger. He is an unbelievable rugby player and he just has to hang tight and get that rehabilitation going.” Pollard, speaking from Montpellier at the launch of the new Top 14 season, said that de Allende is a class operator who he enjoyed a great understanding with as they captured the World Cup in Japan.

“Damian, too, is going to bring a lot to Munster. He is a versatile player, something that is not always see by the public because we play a certain way with the Springboks set-up. But he has so much talent and he can play any style of rugby so it’s exciting to see what he can do for Munster,” added Pollard.

Pollard said he has been following van Graan’s progress in Munster, having worked with him in South Africa. “I played under him for four or five years with the Springboks so we know each other very well and he’s a quality coach. He has put together a very good squad in Munster and it will be interesting to see how they do,” he added.