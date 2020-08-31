World champion Boks set to play Eight Nations

World champion Boks set to play Eight Nations

Bernard Laporte, the World Rugby vice-chairman. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Monday, August 31, 2020 - 06:10 AM
Duncan Bech

World champions South Africa are being lined up to replace Japan in the end-of-year Eight Nations Tournament.

Bernard Laporte, the World Rugby vice-chairman, has confirmed that the Brave Blossoms will not be taking part in the event that is to replace the customary autumn tours that have been abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic Logistical issues resulting from Covid-19 have forced Japan to withdraw, but South Africa could plug the gap left in group two that is currently filled by Scotland, Italy and France and needs a fourth nation.

"The Japanese will not come to Europe. We are looking for a nation to replace them," Laporte told media in France.

"We are in advanced discussions with South Africa. It would be great to be able to face the Springboks, world champions, but it's not yet done."

Group one comprises of England, Wales, Ireland and Fiji with the pool winners scheduled to face off in a final at Twickenham on December 5.

Meanwhile, England's players have agreed a temporary cut of £5,750 to their match fee in response to the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19.

Reduced from £23,000 to £17,250, the payment accounts for appearances, training and image rights as part of a new year-long arrangement with the Rugby Football Union.

Even allowing for the new lower match fee, England internationals will remain the highest paid in the sport and the figure will be renegotiated next year once the financial implications of coronavirus become clearer.

It will take effect from October when Eddie Jones' men play their first meaningful game since March by travelling to Rome to face Italy, completing their 2020 Six Nations.

The Azzurri clash had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic but all Championship matches are due to be completed before the autumn campaigns begin in November.

COVID-19 is forcing the RFU to make around a quarter of its workforce redundant amid projections that it will lose £107million in a downturn lasting five years.

All levels at Twickenham are facing cuts, including Jones who has agreed to a 25 per cent salary reduction during the crisis and is having to work with a reduced budget.

 

