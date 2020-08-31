van Graan prepares for 'shortest turnaround we've had in years'

Johann van Graan said his Munster players will have just one 60-minute training session to prepare to face unbeaten defending champions Leinster on Friday night after being handed just a five-day turnaround to the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals.

Munster booked their place in the last four with an emphatic 49-12 victory over 13-man Connacht behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium yesterday but they left Dublin last night knowing they must return to the capital just four nights later ahead of a date with the championship favourites.

"It's the shortest turnaround we've had in years,” head coach van Graan said after his side claimed second place in Conference B behind Edinburgh, level on points but with one less game won.

“Those are the cards we've been dealt, so we'll get back to Limerick and Cork tonight (Sunday), literally have one training session and we're back here on Thursday.

"It's all about recovery but that's the challenge of sports and that's what we've got to do. We'll be back here on Friday evening against the champions in their backyard."

At least Munster do not have any disciplinary concerns heading into the knockout stages. Both Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne were sin-binned in first-half injury time at the end of crazy 40 minutes which saw Connacht lose two players to red cards from referee Frank Murphy, another to a yellow and concede 12 of the 22 penalties and a penalty try.

Connacht No.8 Abraham Papali’i and hooker Shane Delahunt both saw red for dangerous high tackles yet it was Murphy’s officiating of the breakdown that frustrated Connacht boss Andy Friend.

"I felt there was an obvious tactic from Munster to try and attack our ball,” Friend said.

“My query is more around the tackler and this is one of the areas that World Rugby has, I really believe, tried to tidy it up.

"You've got to look at the tackler first, if the tackler doesn't roll or rolls in an area that obstructs the first support player getting to the jackaler, then it has to be a penalty and I don't believe today it was as accurate as it could have been.

"But that's something that we'll have a close look at but referees, players, everyone is trying to learn pretty quickly and adapt to the new laws.

"That was the least of our worries, to be honest with you, the most concerning worry was our ill-discipline at the front end of all that.”