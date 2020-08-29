Cullen and Madigan face off after years spent on the same paths

Leo Cullen and Ian Madigan go way back.

The Leinster head coach noticed the Ulster out-half when he returned to his alma mater of Blackrock College to do some coaching well over a decade ago. They shared a Leinster dressing-room as teammates for five years and Cullen was struggling through his first season in the hot seat when Madigan made his last appearance in blue back in 2016.

They will be on opposite sides today when their respective provinces meet in the Guinness PRO14 at the Aviva Stadium but it wasn't rugby that sprung to mind yesterday when Cullen was asked about a player and a man he knows so well.

It's seven years since they took a trip to Ethiopia together where they spent time at a GOAL rehabilitation centre in the capital of Addis Ababa and a refugee camp in Dolo Ado which is on the border with Somalia.

“I'll never forget it,” said Cullen. “I have a picture of Mads and I at home with about 10,000 children so that was GOAL's project there. They had a project in Addis Abbaba as well taking care of street kids that end up in these shelters. They end up there for various reasons, none of them very good, obviously.”

Many has been the person to return from such trips and speak of the 'privilege' we enjoy when compared to the problems faced elsewhere and it was a word Cullen reached for when discussing the opportunity to play competitive rugby again in the midst of a pandemic.

Last week's two interpros marked the first time the sport has been played her in Ireland since the shutdown and the tenuous nature of sport's operation right now was highlighted again in recent days when eight Ulster academy players tested positive for Covid-19.

“We got a lot of positive feedback from various different sources about how much they enjoyed watching the game and getting their teeth into some proper, competitive action. So that’s been fantastic but we just need to be vigilant and not slip with all our relevant behaviours.

“It’s very, very similar to all the different society messages that we’re getting so hopefully the society thing is under control because the more that is under control it becomes easier from our end but, again, we can’t be complacent with anything really.

“Just because we’re back up and running last week, it doesn’t guarantee that we’re fully back. We still have a long way to go. We just have to try our best and play our part.”